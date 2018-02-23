Zenit St Petersburg 3-0 Celtic: Knuckle ball floored us - Dorus de Vries

Zenit St Petersburg came from a goal down from the first leg to progress

Zenit St Petersburg's Daler Kuzyaev delivered a knuckler to Celtic's hopes of Europa League progress from which the Glasgow side never recovered.

So says goalkeeper Dorus de Vries as he explained a second goal in a 3-0 defeat at which he looked to be at fault.

"It is a goalie's nightmare in terms of the knuckle ball," De Vries said.

"There's no spin on the ball and initially the ball moves right and then, a couple of yards before you, it just moves the opposite way."

A knuckleball, or knuckler, is a phrase that originates in baseball but has crept into football, the player delivering the shot putting little or no spin on it to cause an erratic or unpredictable movement.

"Unfortunately, it happens with these kinds of balls," De Vries told BBC Scotland. "They've got a couple of players who can strike a ball like that and I've seen it before.

"I'm still disappointed with that."

Dorus de Vries (left) was deceived by the flight of the ball at Zenit's second goal

Celtic had led 1-0 after the first leg of the round of 32 tie, but it is the Russians who will be in Friday's draw thanks to two early goals from Branislav Ivanovic and Kuzyaev, plus a second-half strike from Aleksandr Kokorin.

Asked what made the difference from the first leg, De Vries said: "The early goal for them gave them a little bit of confidence, of course.

"It is unfortunate really because, in the first game, we were spot on in everything and created loads of chances and didn't give much away and today was the opposite.

'Great bunch of talent'

"In this really young group, there's a great bunch of talent and I'm sure we'll take that on board and learn from this."

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action on Sunday, when they travel to face Aberdeen, who sit third, nine points behind the reigning champions.

"I think we've shown in the past that we can deal with these situations," De Vries said. "We have to keep our focus on Sunday and make sure we keep pushing for the title."

Zenit, who sit second in the Russian top flight, had gone into the first leg without a competitive game for nearly two months because of their domestic winter break.

Roberto Mancini brought back Branislov Ivanovic from injury and the former Chelsea defender scored

Head coach Roberto Mancini believes that having a game under their belt made the difference for the return.

"We deserved to win," the former Manchester City boss said. "We played a very good game and were better than Celtic.

"Celtic are a strong team, but we played very, very well.

"I think we played a good game in Glasgow, but Celtic's tempo in Glasgow was very difficult for us as it was the first game after the winter break.

"The games were different for this reason.

"We scored three goals, had other chances and, for 75 minutes, didn't concede any chances to Celtic. We were so tired after that, but that is normal."

Asked whether Zenit could go on to win the tournament, Mancini replied: "I don't feel that we can win because there are many strong teams and we are a young team."