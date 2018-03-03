Millwall 1-1 Sunderland

Shaun Hutchinson has scored two goals for Millwall this season

Millwall came from behind to earn a point against Championship strugglers Sunderland at The Den.

Sunderland led when Bryan Oviedo played a neat one-two with Aiden McGeady before firing home past Millwall keeper Jordan Archer from outside the box.

The hosts were level after the Black Cats failed to clear a goalmouth scramble and Shaun Hutchinson poked in.

Chris Coleman's side, who had a chance to win it through Joel Asoro, remain bottom, four points off safety.

The result ended a run of three consecutive victories for Millwall, who could not find a winner against a Sunderland outfit who would have leapfrogged both Burton and Birmingham with three points.

Chris Coleman's side are now on a seven-game run without a win, with their last victory coming against Hull City on 20 January.

As well as their winless run, Sunderland have picked up just six points since the start of 2018, fewer than anyone else in the Championship.

Millwall manager Neil Harris said:

"I thought we did enough to win, but that's a good reality check for everyone associated with this football club. It showed that if we're not at our best, we can come unstuck against anybody.

"I thought we came really strong in the second half and if there was anyone who was going to win it, it was us, although maybe our composure in the box wasn't quite as good as it could have been.

"No one within the training ground was getting above themselves, it's just about how far we've come from the play-off final last year to thinking about a play-off campaign this year."

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman:

"I'm pleased with the character but frustrated by the result. It's a really difficult place to come. If you don't come here with your sleeves rolled up, you're finished before you get off the bus.

"That's three games now where we've had something about us. Four games ago, we'd have lost that game. But when you're winning 1-0, the very thing we said not to do was what we did - invited pressure.

"It's a little bit of a disappointment there, but at least we stood up to the test and got a point. I thought we deserved a point."