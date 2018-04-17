Doncaster Rovers v Bury
- From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|41
|26
|9
|6
|81
|27
|54
|87
|2
|Blackburn
|42
|25
|12
|5
|76
|37
|39
|87
|3
|Shrewsbury
|41
|24
|10
|7
|55
|33
|22
|82
|4
|Rotherham
|42
|21
|7
|14
|68
|51
|17
|70
|5
|Scunthorpe
|42
|16
|16
|10
|59
|49
|10
|64
|6
|Plymouth
|41
|18
|10
|13
|53
|48
|5
|64
|7
|Portsmouth
|42
|19
|6
|17
|54
|51
|3
|63
|8
|Charlton
|42
|17
|11
|14
|54
|50
|4
|62
|9
|Peterborough
|42
|16
|13
|13
|64
|52
|12
|61
|10
|Blackpool
|43
|14
|14
|15
|56
|53
|3
|56
|11
|Bristol Rovers
|42
|16
|8
|18
|58
|62
|-4
|56
|12
|Fleetwood
|43
|15
|9
|19
|57
|62
|-5
|54
|13
|Bradford
|40
|16
|6
|18
|49
|61
|-12
|54
|14
|Doncaster
|40
|13
|14
|13
|49
|46
|3
|53
|15
|Southend
|42
|14
|11
|17
|49
|62
|-13
|53
|16
|Gillingham
|42
|12
|16
|14
|44
|48
|-4
|52
|17
|Oxford Utd
|42
|13
|11
|18
|57
|62
|-5
|50
|18
|Wimbledon
|42
|13
|10
|19
|42
|53
|-11
|49
|19
|Walsall
|42
|12
|12
|18
|51
|62
|-11
|48
|20
|Oldham
|41
|11
|13
|17
|54
|68
|-14
|46
|21
|Rochdale
|41
|10
|15
|16
|45
|53
|-8
|45
|22
|Northampton
|43
|11
|10
|22
|39
|74
|-35
|43
|23
|MK Dons
|42
|10
|12
|20
|42
|61
|-19
|42
|24
|Bury
|42
|7
|9
|26
|34
|65
|-31
|30
