AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Charlton Athletic

Lyle Taylor's first-half strike saw AFC Wimbledon secure victory against a poor Charlton Athletic side and consign Lee Bowyer to his first loss as manager.

Patrick Bauer made an error in first-half stoppage time, allowing top-scorer Taylor to slot home and give Wimbledon breathing space in the relegation battle.

The home side went ahead almost immediately as Joe Pigott broke through against his old team but Ben Amos made a triple save, denying first Pigott, then Harry Forrester and Taylor with the follow up.

Wimbledon controlled the game, almost going ahead in the 22nd minute as Liam Trotter volleyed over the crossbar.

The visitors' first chance came after 40 minutes when Jake Forster-Caskey floated in a free-kick which somehow evaded everyone.

The Dons almost doubled the lead in the 67th minute from a corner but Deji Oshilaja headed straight at Amos.

The Addicks could have levelled five minutes later but Michal Zyro could only hit the post with his header, the away side's last good chance for an equaliser.

