Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Charlton Athletic 0.
AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Charlton Athletic
Lyle Taylor's first-half strike saw AFC Wimbledon secure victory against a poor Charlton Athletic side and consign Lee Bowyer to his first loss as manager.
Patrick Bauer made an error in first-half stoppage time, allowing top-scorer Taylor to slot home and give Wimbledon breathing space in the relegation battle.
The home side went ahead almost immediately as Joe Pigott broke through against his old team but Ben Amos made a triple save, denying first Pigott, then Harry Forrester and Taylor with the follow up.
Wimbledon controlled the game, almost going ahead in the 22nd minute as Liam Trotter volleyed over the crossbar.
The visitors' first chance came after 40 minutes when Jake Forster-Caskey floated in a free-kick which somehow evaded everyone.
The Dons almost doubled the lead in the 67th minute from a corner but Deji Oshilaja headed straight at Amos.
The Addicks could have levelled five minutes later but Michal Zyro could only hit the post with his header, the away side's last good chance for an equaliser.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
- 1Long
- 2Fuller
- 4Oshilaja
- 5NightingaleSubstituted forCharlesat 34'minutes
- 3Meades
- 18Parrett
- 19Soares
- 14Trotter
- 33TaylorBooked at 90mins
- 11ForresterSubstituted forFrancombat 81'minutes
- 39PigottSubstituted forBarchamat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Francomb
- 8Abdou
- 17Barcham
- 21Kaja
- 23Kennedy
- 24McDonnell
- 32Charles
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 15Konsa
- 6PearceBooked at 90mins
- 5Bauer
- 2Page
- 19Forster-Caskey
- 12ReevesSubstituted forMarshallat 70'minutes
- 11KaikaiSubstituted forAjoseat 80'minutes
- 17Aribo
- 27Zyro
- 16MavididiSubstituted forMagennisat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Marshall
- 8Ajose
- 9Magennis
- 13Phillips
- 22Dasilva
- 26Lennon
- 34Dijksteel
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
- Attendance:
- 4,457
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Charlton Athletic 0.
Booking
Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic).
Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic).
Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon).
Foul by Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon).
Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).
Foul by Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon).
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.
Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. George Francomb replaces Harry Forrester.
Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Nicky Ajose replaces Sullay Kaikai.
Attempt saved. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sullay Kaikai (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jason Pearce.
Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).
Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic).
Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Barry Fuller.
Attempt blocked. Sullay Kaikai (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Andy Barcham replaces Joe Pigott.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Mark Marshall replaces Ben Reeves.
Attempt saved. Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jason Pearce.