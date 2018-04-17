League One
Bradford19:45Portsmouth
Venue: Northern Commercials Stadium

Bradford City v Portsmouth

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan41269681275487
2Blackburn422512576373987
3Shrewsbury412410755332282
4Rotherham422171468511770
5Scunthorpe4216161059491064
6Plymouth411810135348564
7Portsmouth42196175451363
8Charlton421711145450462
9Peterborough4216131364521261
10Blackpool431414155653356
11Bristol Rovers42168185862-456
12Fleetwood43159195762-554
13Bradford40166184961-1254
14Doncaster401314134946353
15Southend421411174962-1353
16Gillingham421216144448-452
17Oxford Utd421311185762-550
18Wimbledon421310194253-1149
19Walsall421212185162-1148
20Oldham411113175468-1446
21Rochdale411015164553-845
22Northampton431110223974-3543
23MK Dons421012204261-1942
24Bury4279263465-3130
