League One
Gillingham19:45Rotherham
Venue: Priestfield Stadium, England

Gillingham v Rotherham United

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 13Holy
  • 2O'Neill
  • 5Ehmer
  • 6Zakuani
  • 12Ogilvie
  • 7Wagstaff
  • 8Hessenthaler
  • 33Byrne
  • 26Reilly
  • 10Wilkinson
  • 14Parker

Substitutes

  • 9Eaves
  • 18Stevenson
  • 19Nugent
  • 21List
  • 27Nash
  • 30Hadler
  • 37Nasseri

Rotherham

  • 13Rodák
  • 2Emmanuel
  • 6Wood
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 18Purrington
  • 17Towell
  • 4Vaulks
  • 8Palmer
  • 11Taylor
  • 24Smith
  • 23R Williams

Substitutes

  • 5Ajayi
  • 7Forde
  • 10Ball
  • 12Price
  • 22Newell
  • 25Cummings
  • 31Lavery
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan41269681275487
2Blackburn422512576373987
3Shrewsbury412410755332282
4Rotherham422171468511770
5Scunthorpe4216161059491064
6Plymouth411810135348564
7Portsmouth42196175451363
8Charlton421711145450462
9Peterborough4216131364521261
10Blackpool431414155653356
11Bristol Rovers42168185862-456
12Fleetwood43159195762-554
13Bradford40166184961-1254
14Doncaster401314134946353
15Southend421411174962-1353
16Gillingham421216144448-452
17Oxford Utd421311185762-550
18Wimbledon421310194253-1149
19Walsall421212185162-1148
20Oldham411113175468-1446
21Rochdale411015164553-845
22Northampton431110223974-3543
23MK Dons421012204261-1942
24Bury4279263465-3130
