Match ends, Southend United 0, Walsall 3.
Southend United 0-3 Walsall
-
- From the section League One
A second-half hat-trick from Erhun Oztumer handed Walsall an impressive win at Southend United.
The Shrimpers' ground staff and their fans had fought hard to get the game on at Roots Hall, clearing snow off the pitch on the morning of the match.
But it was Saddlers who were more grateful for the game going ahead as Jon Whitney's side secured their first away win since November.
The defeat was also Chris Powell's first becoming Southend boss at the end of January.
However, his side should have taken the lead at the start of the second half when on-loan Tottenham youngster Shayon Harrison volleyed over from close range.
Walsall took full advantage and opened the scoring in 57th minute when Oztumer's 20-yard shot somehow squirmed past Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley.
Oztumer then curled home a fine free-kick in the 66th minute before completing his hat-trick five minutes from time as he fired home Luke Leahy's left-wing cross from 12 yards.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 24Demetriou
- 6Turner
- 5Ferdinand
- 3Coker
- 11McLaughlin
- 16YearwoodBooked at 72mins
- 8TimlinSubstituted forWordsworthat 75'minutes
- 21HarrisonSubstituted forKightlyat 66'minutes
- 10Cox
- 19LadapoSubstituted forFortunéat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Wordsworth
- 7Kightly
- 9Fortuné
- 13Bishop
- 27Kyprianou
- 42Bwomono
- 44Wright
Walsall
- 13Roberts
- 6Devlin
- 24Roberts
- 5Guthrie
- 3LeahyBooked at 60mins
- 7Chambers
- 4Dobson
- 25KouhyarSubstituted forKinsellaat 79'minutes
- 10OztumerSubstituted forCuvelierat 87'minutes
- 11Morris
- 18NgoySubstituted forBakayokoat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gillespie
- 8Cuvelier
- 15Kinsella
- 16Shaibu
- 17Flanagan
- 20Bakayoko
- 23Fitzwater
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 6,413
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 0, Walsall 3.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Florent Cuvelier.
Attempt blocked. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Dobson (Walsall).
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Florent Cuvelier replaces Erhun Oztumer.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 0, Walsall 3. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Leahy.
Attempt missed. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Liam Kinsella replaces Maz Kouhyar.
Attempt saved. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Anton Ferdinand (Southend United).
Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Anthony Wordsworth replaces Michael Timlin.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Michael Turner.
Attempt missed. George Dobson (Walsall) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Dru Yearwood (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dru Yearwood (Southend United).
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Julien Ngoy.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Marc-Antoine Fortuné replaces Freddie Ladapo.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Michael Kightly replaces Shayon Harrison.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 0, Walsall 2. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) because of an injury.
Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).
Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Luke Leahy (Walsall) is shown the yellow card.
Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke Leahy (Walsall).
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 0, Walsall 1. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julien Ngoy.
Attempt saved. Dru Yearwood (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Southend United).
Kory Roberts (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jason Demetriou (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
Attempt missed. Maz Kouhyar (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Dru Yearwood.
Foul by Anton Ferdinand (Southend United).