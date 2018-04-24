League Two
Coventry19:45Lincoln City
Venue: Ricoh Arena

Coventry City v Lincoln City

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington43286974413390
2Luton442412891454684
3Wycombe4422121076591778
4Exeter442381362511177
5Notts County4421131070462476
6Lincoln City4319141059441571
7Coventry432181456421471
8Mansfield4417171063491468
9Swindon44197186465-164
10Carlisle441615135952763
11Colchester441613155351261
12Cambridge431612155058-860
13Crawley441610185663-758
14Newport421415135154-357
15Stevenage441313185763-652
16Cheltenham441312196565051
17Crewe44155245873-1550
18Port Vale441114194860-1247
19Yeovil431210215671-1546
20Forest Green43137235371-1846
21Grimsby441112213765-2845
22Morecambe43917174155-1444
23Barnet441010244265-2340
24Chesterfield4398264578-3335
View full League Two table

