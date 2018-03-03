Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have lost eight out of nine league games against the Premier League's top six sides this season

Son Heung-min said Wembley felt like "home" after his two goals earned Tottenham a comfortable win over Huddersfield at Wembley.

Spurs are playing their home games at the national stadium this season while construction work on their new stadium takes place.

Mauricio Pochettino's side failed to win the first three league games at Wembley, while they were beaten there by West Ham to go out of the Carabao Cup.

However, they have won their past seven games at the venue and head into Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg with Juventus unbeaten in 17 matches home and away in all competitions - their longest unbeaten run since 1967.

Spurs are a point behind third-placed Manchester United, who play at Crystal Palace on Monday, and two behind Liverpool, who moved into second with a 2-0 home win over Newcastle.

"We feel comfortable at Wembley, we know how we play here," said Son after his ninth and 10th Premier League goals of the season.

"Of course it was going to take time but now we feel like we're at home. We enjoy playing here and we try to get three points from every match."

Jonas Lossl had already denied Harry Kane when Son rounded the Huddersfield keeper to score after Dele Alli's excellent pass sliced open the visitors' defence.

Spurs were denied a penalty by stand-in referee Kevin Friend after Son was grabbed around the waist by defender Terence Kongolo.

Huddersfield substitute Tom Ince forced Hugo Lloris into a fine save before Son's header, after a sumptuous cross by Kane, secured Pochettino his 100th Premier League win as a manager in 197 games.

Spurs head into Juventus tie with winning momentum

This was job done as far as Mauricio Pochettino was concerned - three points and no fresh injuries before Juventus' visit.

Spurs, 2-0 down in the first leg in Turin before a fine comeback to leave the tie delicately poised at 2-2, still have work to do if they are to make the quarter-finals.

The Italian champions are sure to prove a sterner test than Huddersfield but Tottenham have momentum after strengthening their chances of finishing in the top four.

"We don't think too much about the past," said Pochettino when asked about the club's longest unbeaten run for 51 years.

"Of course, that is a very good stat but for me football is tomorrow - it's not yesterday."

On a day of positives for Pochettino, Jan Vertonghen marked his return from injury by helping his side to a third successive clean sheet in the league.

Pochettino will be hoping the defender can help shut out Juventus.

"I think everyone is excited about the Juventus game. It's a huge game and everyone is waiting for it," added Pochettino.

Terriers approaching crunch time

Despite a 15th league defeat of the season, Huddersfield remain three points above the relegation zone with nine games remaining.

Their -25 goal difference will be a concern to boss David Wagner after his side conceded their 49th and 50th league goals of the season.

The Terriers have failed to score - let alone pick up a point - on their travels against the top six.

They rarely looked like doing so at Wembley but it will be home tests against teams around them in the table that will decide whether they remain in the Premier League.

Their next three home games are against Swansea, Crystal Palace and Watford. Win those and they will all but secure their future.

What Huddersfield want to avoid is going into the final four games of the season with their top-flight status in doubt. Two of those games are away to Chelsea and Manchester City, while they host Arsenal on the final day of the season.

"We got beaten by quality - it's a fair result," said Wagner.

"If you want to steal something against opponents like this then a lot of things have to go in your favour. Today, Tottenham were absolutely on it.

"We have shown we are ready for this fight which is in front of us."

Man of the match - Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

In what was a solid home win for Tottenham, Son clinches it for his two goals but he will be the first to thank Dele Alli and Harry Kane for their brilliant assists

Why Son prefers Wembley to White Hart Lane - the stats

Son Heung-min has had a hand in more league goals at Wembley (15 appearances - nine goals, four assists) than at White Hart Lane (30 apps - six goals, four assists).

Huddersfield have failed to score in 11 Premier League away games this season - more than any other top-flight side.

Mauricio Pochettino became the 19th manager to collect 100 Premier League wins, but the first non-European to do so.

Pochettino reached 100 Premier League wins as a manager in 197 games - the joint-sixth quickest alongside Kenny Dalglish. Only Jose Mourinho (142), Alex Ferguson (162), Arsene Wenger (179), Rafael Benitez (181) and Claudio Ranieri (187) reached it in fewer games.

Since a 4-1 loss to Manchester City in December, Tottenham have remained unbeaten in 11 Premier League games, winning eight - the longest current run in the division.

What's next?

It's all about the Champions League last 16 next for Spurs and potentially finishing off Juventus at Wembley on Wednesday (19:45 GMT). They then travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, 11 March (16:00).

Huddersfield have a week to prepare for the visit of Swansea City (15:00) on 10 March - a crucial match in terms of the battle to stay in the Premier League.