National League
Tranmere Rovers 4-2 Gateshead

Andy Cook scored four goals as Tranmere came from two down to beat Gateshead 4-2.

Two goals in four minutes from Wes York and Keiran Green stunned the hosts as Gateshead roared ahead just before the interval.

But Rovers pulled one back almost immediately when Cook stole in at the back post.

After the break Cook grabbed his second when he turned and fired in a low cross from Liam Ridehalgh.

Cook completed his hat-trick with a downward header at the far post and turned in Ollie Norburn's shot for number four in the 69th minute.

The win moves Tranmere up to second in the table after Sutton lost 2-1 at Halifax.

Report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 2Buxton
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 8Harris
  • 5McNulty
  • 4Sutton
  • 7TollittBooked at 55minsSubstituted forColeat 69'minutes
  • 15Norburn
  • 9CookSubstituted forTraoréat 90+5'minutes
  • 10NorwoodSubstituted forManganat 85'minutes
  • 11Jennings

Substitutes

  • 19Mangan
  • 22Taylor
  • 29Cole
  • 34Traoré
  • 38Wallace

Gateshead

  • 1Montgomery
  • 2Vassell
  • 5Byrne
  • 17GreenSubstituted forFoxat 45'minutesSubstituted forPrestonat 69'minutes
  • 3Barrow
  • 6Fyfield
  • 7YorkSubstituted forGreenwoodat 78'minutes
  • 16Penn
  • 13McLaughlin
  • 10Burrow
  • 8Peniket

Substitutes

  • 11Preston
  • 21Hanford
  • 23Mellish
  • 24Fox
  • 27Greenwood
Referee:
Simeon Lucas
Attendance:
4,328

Live Text

Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 4, Gateshead 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 4, Gateshead 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Drissa Traoré replaces Andy Cook.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Andy Mangan replaces James Norwood.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Rees Greenwood replaces Wes York.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Larnell Cole replaces Ben Tollitt.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Jordan Preston replaces Ben Fox.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 4, Gateshead 2. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 3, Gateshead 2. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).

Booking

Ben Tollitt (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Gateshead 2. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).

Second Half

Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 1, Gateshead 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Gateshead 2.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Gateshead 2. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Ben Fox replaces Kieran Green.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Gateshead 2. Scott Barrow (Gateshead).

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Gateshead 1. Wes York (Gateshead).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield432510862451785
2Tranmere4121101071422973
3Sutton United422191262491372
4Fylde4320111281542771
5Aldershot421914961471471
6Boreham Wood4318151055411469
7Wrexham431718848361269
8Dover4218131155371867
9Ebbsfleet411616956461064
10Bromley4116121365501560
11Dag & Red411611146053759
12Leyton Orient411411165352153
13Eastleigh421217136166-553
14Halifax421314154653-753
15Maidenhead United411313155460-652
16Gateshead401117125344950
17Hartlepool421212184860-1248
18Solihull Moors421211194253-1147
19Maidstone United431114184863-1547
20Woking43129225271-1945
21Barrow411014174859-1144
22Torquay42910233967-2837
23Chester43713233771-3434
24Guiseley40612223472-3830
Top Stories