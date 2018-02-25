Sassuolo 0-3 Lazio

Lazio turned down a 70m euro (£62m) bid for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from an unnamed team last summer

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored twice as Lazio beat Sassuolo to move up to third in Serie A.

The reported Manchester United target curled in an early opener from 20 yards out before Ciro Immobile's penalty - his 23rd Serie A goal of the season.

Milinkovic-Savic headed his second goal soon after the break - at 22, the Serb is the youngest midfielder to score at least nine goals in the top five European leagues this season.

Both sides ended with 10 men.

Sassuolo had Domenico Berardi sent off, with Lazio's Adam Marusic dismissed in a separate incident.

"Milinkovic's goal in the second half ended the game," coach Simone Inzaghi said. "He's a player of great quality and quantity.

"He is still very young and has a lot of desire to improve himself. I think he has a truly rosy future ahead of him.

"The market is the market but you have to keep the best players. To open up a new era you have to keep certain players."

Lazio's capital rivals Roma lost 2-0 to AC Milan to remain in fifth place. Youngsters Patrick Cutrone and Davide Calabria scored their goals.

Champions Juventus' home game against Atalanta was postponed just after it was scheduled to kick off because of heavy snow on the Turin pitch.

Juve's postponement gives Napoli the chance to go four points clear when they visit Cagliari on Monday