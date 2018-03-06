Championship
Fulham3Sheff Utd0

Fulham 3-0 Sheffield United

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates one of his goals for Fulham against Sheffield United
Aleksandar Mitrovic has now scored five goals in his last four games for Fulham

Two Aleksandar Mitrovic goals helped Fulham cruise past play-off rivals Sheffield United at Craven Cottage.

Mitrovic, who is on loan from Premier League Newcastle, opened the scoring after connecting with a Ryan Fredericks cross with half an hour played.

The Serbian then combined with Stefan Johansen to add a second before the break - his fifth goal in four games.

Fulham captain Tom Cairney added a third in the second half following a swift counter-attack.

The Whites have taken 29 points from 11 league games in 2018 to remain in contention for automatic promotion, having completed a league double over the Blades following a 5-4 win at Bramall Lane in November.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side are fourth, five points behind second-placed Cardiff.

Conversely, this result means Chris Wilder's United have now lost four of their past seven league games.

The south Yorkshire club drop to ninth in the Championship table, three points off Middlesbrough in sixth, having played a game less than the Teessiders.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:

"He [Aleksandar Mitrovic] is a quality player, he has started well with us. He is a proper striker that we have been looking for.

"We are fourth in the Championship, we are playing with confidence, we know we can beat all teams in the division.

"We have to be mentally strong and push hard for the next step. It's important we keep winning the games and the stats are less important."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder:

"Mitrovic is an outstanding player and thankfully we won't be coming up against him in the next 11 games. He's going to the World Cup, Newcastle paid what for him? £15m? He should be playing in the Premier League.

"We were well beaten in the end. It is no disgrace getting beaten to a team bang in form, a team that has won every game at home since the start of November.

"I'd rather be here on a Tuesday night in London than being somewhere else in another league like we have been for the last six years."

Line-ups

Fulham

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 2Fredericks
  • 4Odoi
  • 13Ream
  • 21Targett
  • 10Cairney
  • 6McDonald
  • 8JohansenSubstituted forNorwoodat 65'minutes
  • 19OjoSubstituted forPiazonat 59'minutes
  • 32MitrovicBooked at 85minsSubstituted forFonteat 87'minutes
  • 3R Sessegnon

Substitutes

  • 9Fonte
  • 11Ayité
  • 16Norwood
  • 20Piazon
  • 22Christie
  • 46Norman
  • 47Kamara

Sheff Utd

  • 27Blackman
  • 6BashamSubstituted forBrooksat 45'minutes
  • 19Stearman
  • 5O'ConnellBooked at 49mins
  • 2Baldock
  • 20EvansBooked at 37mins
  • 21Duffy
  • 4FleckBooked at 55mins
  • 3StevensBooked at 24mins
  • 11DonaldsonSubstituted forEvansat 64'minutes
  • 10SharpSubstituted forHolmesat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 7Lundstram
  • 14Leonard
  • 24Lafferty
  • 26Holmes
  • 32Evans
  • 36Brooks
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
18,400

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Fulham 3, Sheffield United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fulham 3, Sheffield United 0.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jack O'Connell.

Offside, Sheffield United. Ched Evans tries a through ball, but David Brooks is caught offside.

Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Rui Fonte replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Foul by Lucas Piazon (Fulham).

Ricky Holmes (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Lucas Piazon (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).

Kevin McDonald (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).

Attempt blocked. Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Hand ball by Matt Targett (Fulham).

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.

Attempt missed. Ched Evans (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ricky Holmes with a cross.

Foul by Lucas Piazon (Fulham).

Ricky Holmes (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Oliver Norwood replaces Stefan Johansen.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Ricky Holmes replaces Billy Sharp.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Ched Evans replaces Clayton Donaldson.

Goal!

Goal! Fulham 3, Sheffield United 0. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Piazon.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Lucas Piazon replaces Sheyi Ojo.

Offside, Sheffield United. Lee Evans tries a through ball, but George Baldock is caught offside.

Booking

John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sheyi Ojo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).

Foul by Tim Ream (Fulham).

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Sharp.

Attempt missed. David Brooks (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by George Baldock.

Kevin McDonald (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matt Targett with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jamal Blackman.

