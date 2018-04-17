National League
Hartlepool19:45Leyton Orient
Venue: Victoria Park, England

Hartlepool United v Leyton Orient

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Loach
  • 18Hawkins
  • 23Laing
  • 15Hawkes
  • 3Adams
  • 2Magnay
  • 4Featherstone
  • 24Newton
  • 14Woods
  • 9Cassidy
  • 7Donaldson

Substitutes

  • 5Harrison
  • 8Munns
  • 11Oates
  • 13Catterick
  • 21Rodney

Leyton Orient

  • 20Brill
  • 3Widdowson
  • 5Elokobi
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 9Bonne
  • 7McAnuff
  • 19Koroma
  • 23Clay
  • 26Brophy
  • 31Adams
  • 36Ling

Substitutes

  • 1Grainger
  • 10Mooney
  • 14Judd
  • 25Happe
  • 34Reynolds
Referee:
Andrew Miller

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield442511863461786
2Tranmere4222101073423176
3Sutton United4321101263501373
4Boreham Wood4419151059431672
5Fylde4420111381552671
6Aldershot4319141061491271
7Wrexham441718949381169
8Dover4318131257401767
9Ebbsfleet421716957461167
10Bromley4217121367501763
11Dag & Red421711146254862
12Maidenhead United421413155762-555
13Gateshead4212181257461154
14Leyton Orient421412165453154
15Halifax441315164856-854
16Eastleigh431217146168-753
17Solihull Moors431311194554-950
18Maidstone United441214184963-1450
19Hartlepool431213184961-1249
20Woking44129235273-2145
21Barrow421014184860-1244
22Torquay431010234067-2740
23Chester44713243975-3634
24Guiseley41612233575-4030
View full National League table

Top Stories