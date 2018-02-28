FA Cup: Wigan v Southampton quarter-final live on BBC One

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Wigan 1-0 Man City

The FA Cup quarter-final between Wigan and Southampton will be broadcast live on BBC One on Sunday, 18 March.

Wigan, second in League One, host Premier League side Southampton at the DW Stadium in a 13:30 GMT kick-off.

The 2013 winners claimed a shock 1-0 win over Manchester City in the fifth round to progress to the last 16.

Southampton reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2005 by beating West Brom 2-1 at The Hawthorns.

Leicester take on Chelsea at the Kingpower Stadium in Sunday's other quarter-final at 16:30, a game that will also be shown live on BBC One.

Manchester United's home match against Brighton will start at 19:45 on Saturday, 17 March.

One the same day, Swansea, who beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in Tuesday's fifth-round replay, will welcome Tottenham at 12:15 after Spurs came through a replay against Rochdale 6-1.

Quarter-finals

Saturday, 17 March

Swansea v Tottenham (12:15) - BT Sport

Manchester United v Brighton (19:45) - BT Sport

Sunday, 18 March

Leicester v Chelsea (16:30) - BBC One

Wigan v Southampton (13:30) - BBC One