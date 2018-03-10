Burton Albion 0-0 Bristol City

Bristol City goalkeeper Frank Fielding made several fine saves to keep his side level at half-time

Bristol City slipped three points adrift of the play-off spots as struggling Burton Albion earned a deserved point from a drab encounter.

The Brewers had the better chances, with City keeper Frank Fielding making several fine saves and Darren Bent and Liam Boyce both missing the target.

City rarely threatened although Jamie Paterson and Marlon Pack both should have done better with half-chances.

Albion remain second from bottom but are now just three points from safety.

Burton could have earned a first home win since mid-September late on, but Tom Flanagan's curling effort went just wide.

City, who have now not won in nine away matches, remain seventh.

Burton boss Nigel Clough:

"If we had got the goals that we deserved in the first half then it would have been a different story.

"We had plenty of intent out there. We had two up top and had Marvin (Sordell) and Lucas (Akins) wide and they set the tone from the first minute of the game, running at the full-backs, and we made it very uncomfortable for Bristol City in the first half.

"We can't do much more. We are putting balls into the box and apart from somebody just finishing one off - Liam (Boyce) has got too good a connection on his chance and its ended up in Frank Fielding's hands and he was more surprised than anybody."

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson:

"Burton are punching above their weight and probably so are we.

"I suppose it was a fair result. In the first half Burton were the better side and in the second half we were better.

"The pitch wasn't conducive to slick play, but it's the same for both teams and I thought in the first half we were poor and looked leggy and didn't have our normal zip. We have done a lot of travelling this week.

"What do people expect? Burton are fighting for their lives and have a good spirit among their squad and they have plenty of experience"