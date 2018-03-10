Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Sunderland 0.
Queens Park Rangers 1-0 Sunderland
-
- From the section Championship
Bottom club Sunderland's winless run stretched to nine games as Eberechi Eze's first goal for Queens Park Rangers saw off the 10-man Black Cats.
After a dour, goalless first half, the game changed when Sunderland keeper Jason Steele was sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty area.
The hosts took advantage as 19-year-old Eze slotted in from close range.
Defeat for Sunderland - who had no shots on target - kept them four points from safety with nine games remaining.
The winner came when former Wycombe loanee Eze - making his first league start for QPR - received a somewhat accidental one-two from Matt Smith before netting past substitute keeper Lee Camp.
Smith thought he had doubled the hosts' lead later in the second half, but his headed effort was ruled out for offside.
With just one win since the turn of the year, Sunderland lacked confidence going forward as they slipped to their 10th defeat from 15 games since Christmas.
They lost one of their brightest forward threats when Joel Asoro was withdrawn to enable Lee Camp to come on after Steele's red card, which came after the Sunderland stopper badly misjudged the flight of a long ball.
QPR manager Ian Holloway:
"I'm delighted with the crowd, because we didn't play very well, we didn't get the right shape that they played and it caused problems - we thought they would be 3-4-3.
"We didn't get booed off at half-time, when lots of times you would, and in the end we saw a young kid's talent get us something out of nothing.
"It wasn't the prettiest, but we'll take that and I'm delighted the young lad is showing why I've put faith in him.
"What I need is the fans to stick with us, because in some games that stardust won't show."
Sunderland boss Chris Coleman told BBC Radio Newcastle:
"I've been here 21 games and that's five games where we've been down to 10 men.
"You can see on everybody's face 'here we go again' and people lose confidence then because they think we're never going to get away from where we are.
"We conceded but didn't fold - the one thing the team showed today I thought was a bit of personality.
"We were gritty and had a go but we're lacking confidence clearly at both ends of the pitch, where it matters."
Line-ups
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 2Furlong
- 5OnuohaBooked at 74mins
- 18RobinsonSubstituted forLynchat 45'minutes
- 3Bidwell
- 21Luongo
- 11Scowen
- 7FreemanBooked at 61mins
- 37SmythSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 72'minutes
- 17Smith
- 30EzeSubstituted forManningat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Lynch
- 8Cousins
- 9Washington
- 13Ingram
- 14Manning
- 22Wszolek
- 34Osayi-Samuel
Sunderland
- 1SteeleBooked at 49mins
- 21Matthews
- 23Koné
- 16O'SheaBooked at 70mins
- 3Oviedo
- 6Cattermole
- 29AsoroSubstituted forCampat 51'minutes
- 7WilliamsSubstituted forMcGeadyat 30'minutes
- 53Ejaria
- 26Honeyman
- 9FletcherSubstituted forMajaat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 12Camp
- 13McManaman
- 19McGeady
- 20Maja
- 27Gooch
- 28Robson
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 14,216
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Sunderland 0.
Attempt missed. George Honeyman (Sunderland) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers).
Adam Matthews (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Matt Smith.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Josh Scowen.
Attempt blocked. George Honeyman (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Aiden McGeady with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Ryan Manning replaces Eberechi Eze.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Josh Maja replaces Ashley Fletcher.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by George Honeyman.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Lee Camp.
Attempt saved. Bright Samuel (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lamine Koné (Sunderland).
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Bright Samuel tries a through ball, but Matt Smith is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Bright Samuel (Queens Park Rangers) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Luke Freeman with a cross.
Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John O'Shea (Sunderland).
Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Sunderland).
Attempt saved. Darnell Furlong (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luke Freeman with a cross.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by John O'Shea.
Booking
Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers).
George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Bright Samuel replaces Paul Smyth.
Booking
John O'Shea (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John O'Shea (Sunderland).
Attempt saved. Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Freeman with a through ball.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Sunderland 0. Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Smith.
Booking
Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers).
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Bidwell with a cross.
Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Sunderland).