Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Bolton Wanderers
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday ended a run of five straight defeats in all competitions as they drew with Bolton Wanderers.
Bolton nearly led in audacious fashion when Adam le Fondre attempted a scissor-kick shot which was blocked.
George Boyd put the Owls ahead with a low finish despite the assistant flagging for offside as referee Darren Bond insisted the goal stood.
However, Bolton grabbed a dramatic leveller late on when Aaron Wilbraham headed home from close range.
Before Boyd's controversial opener, the hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock, but Owls goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith saved Will Buckley's header.
Wilbraham's late equaliser meant Bolton are six points above the Championship drop zone in 20th place after Birmingham City were beaten by promotion-chasing Cardiff City.
Sheffield Wednesday are 17th but have now gone six games without a win in the league, with their last victory coming against Derby County on 13 February.
Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay:
"It is frustrating. Ten minutes before the end of the game we are in a good position but we didn't have a good moment in extra time. We thought we had the three points but we have only one.
"I think we can clear the situation before the ball comes in. The consequence is that Bolton get the goal and the draw. Bolton had three or four moments but over 90 minutes we had a good defence. At the end it was not enough to win which is frustrating.
"The players are also very disappointed and frustrated. We must look at what we can do for next Saturday."
Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson said:
"I think we deserved at least a point. The way we played today was excellent. We created chances. You can't fault the lads' determination to get back into the game. I think it was huge. Away from home at any level is tough. We've drawn the last three now. There's a new-found resilience on our travels.
"I thought in patches we did well in the first half but there were certain areas we could do better and we did.
"We had good periods and you could see the belief growing as the game went on.
"We wanted to play in the way of closing them down, high up the pitch. We didn't want to sit back and give them the chance to get into a rhythm."
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 28Wildsmith
- 46Venâncio
- 15Lees
- 36Pudil
- 2Hunt
- 38Clare
- 32PelupessySubstituted forJonesat 90+2'minutes
- 20Reach
- 21BoydSubstituted forFoxat 86'minutes
- 18Lucas João
- 17NuhiuSubstituted forRhodesat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jones
- 6Fox
- 7Rhodes
- 8Butterfield
- 12Loovens
- 16Palmer
- 25Dawson
Bolton
- 13Alnwick
- 14FlanaganSubstituted forWilbrahamat 84'minutes
- 32Burke
- 5Beevers
- 3Taylor
- 24Henry
- 17DerikSubstituted forCloughat 84'minutes
- 10Ameobi
- 21Pratley
- 11BuckleySubstituted forMoraisat 60'minutes
- 9Le Fondre
Substitutes
- 4Dervite
- 8Karacan
- 15Robinson
- 18Wilbraham
- 22Morais
- 33Howard
- 40Clough
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 26,809
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Foul by Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday).
Reece Burke (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton Wanderers 1. Aaron Wilbraham (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Filipe Morais with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. David Jones replaces Joey Pelupessy.
Foul by Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday).
Aaron Wilbraham (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday).
Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Morgan Fox replaces George Boyd.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Jon Flanagan.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Zach Clough replaces Derik.
Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Joe Wildsmith.
Foul by Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday).
Filipe Morais (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton Wanderers 0. George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas João.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jordan Rhodes replaces Atdhe Nuhiu.
Attempt missed. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Reach with a cross.
Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jon Flanagan.
Attempt missed. Frederico Venâncio (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Attempt saved. Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Filipe Morais with a through ball.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.
Attempt blocked. Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Filipe Morais with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Filipe Morais replaces William Buckley.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Frederico Venâncio.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Andrew Taylor.
Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andrew Taylor.
Foul by Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday).
Jon Flanagan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sean Clare (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.