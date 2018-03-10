Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Bolton Wanderers

George Boyd has scored two goals for Sheffield Wednesday this season

Sheffield Wednesday ended a run of five straight defeats in all competitions as they drew with Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton nearly led in audacious fashion when Adam le Fondre attempted a scissor-kick shot which was blocked.

George Boyd put the Owls ahead with a low finish despite the assistant flagging for offside as referee Darren Bond insisted the goal stood.

However, Bolton grabbed a dramatic leveller late on when Aaron Wilbraham headed home from close range.

Before Boyd's controversial opener, the hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock, but Owls goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith saved Will Buckley's header.

Wilbraham's late equaliser meant Bolton are six points above the Championship drop zone in 20th place after Birmingham City were beaten by promotion-chasing Cardiff City.

Sheffield Wednesday are 17th but have now gone six games without a win in the league, with their last victory coming against Derby County on 13 February.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay:

"It is frustrating. Ten minutes before the end of the game we are in a good position but we didn't have a good moment in extra time. We thought we had the three points but we have only one.

"I think we can clear the situation before the ball comes in. The consequence is that Bolton get the goal and the draw. Bolton had three or four moments but over 90 minutes we had a good defence. At the end it was not enough to win which is frustrating.

"The players are also very disappointed and frustrated. We must look at what we can do for next Saturday."

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson said:

"I think we deserved at least a point. The way we played today was excellent. We created chances. You can't fault the lads' determination to get back into the game. I think it was huge. Away from home at any level is tough. We've drawn the last three now. There's a new-found resilience on our travels.

"I thought in patches we did well in the first half but there were certain areas we could do better and we did.

"We had good periods and you could see the belief growing as the game went on.

"We wanted to play in the way of closing them down, high up the pitch. We didn't want to sit back and give them the chance to get into a rhythm."