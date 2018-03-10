Scottish Premiership
Partick Thistle0Aberdeen0

Partick Thistle 0-0 Aberdeen

By Chris McLaughlin

BBC Scotland at Firhill

Highlights: Partick Thistle 0-0 Aberdeen

Partick Thistle increased the gap ahead of bottom club Ross County to four points after holding Aberdeen to a goalless draw.

The play at Firhill was frantic and lacking creative quality, although the point was welcome to Thistle.

Graeme Shinnie ought to have scored for the visitors in the first half, but shot straight at Tomas Cerny.

Partick were more imposing after the break, and Steven Lawless saw an effort pushed away by Freddie Woodman.

In truth, a featureless draw was in keeping with the tone of the game on a dark and dismal afternoon. It was, though, an improvement of sorts for Partick, who went into the game having lost their last eight meetings with Aberdeen.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Shay Logan
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie missed the game's best opportunity from close range

A Partick side struggling after three straight defeats was forced into a number of changes ahead of this one. Abdul Osman, Niall Keown and Mustapha Dumbuya all failed to make it. Kris Doolan, Ryan Edwards and Blair Spittal all dropped to the bench, with manager Alan Archibald admitting a new approach was needed in a bid to stop the rot.

In dreary conditions in Glasgow, it was a first half to forget as both sides cancelled each other out. There was plenty of endeavour but very little in the way of clear-cut goalmouth action.

Shinnie had the best chance approaching the break. Ryan Christie whipped in a neat cross from the right but when the ball broke to the Aberdeen captain, he could only fire low into the body of the falling Cerny in the Partick goal. It was indicative of the football on show.

Aberdeen striker Stevie May against Aberdeen
Aberdeen striker Stevie May sent one effort into the side netting

Stevie May, selected ahead of Adam Rooney, also had a chance shortly afterwards. Again the ball came from the right, but the centre-forward could only turn the cross into the side netting at the near post. He should have done better.

Thistle had more chances in the first two minutes of the second half than they did in the entire first. Lawless had a decent effort well saved by Woodman on the angle and May had to head off his own goal-line after a looping header from Chris Erskine. These were, at last, some reasons to be cheerful for the home fans huddled inside Firhill.

Scotland manager Alex McLeish at Firhill
Scotland manager Alex McLeish was an interested spectator at Firhill, ahead of announcing his first squad on Monday

Christie watched his low drive slip just past the post from 18 yards out as the game threatened to turn interesting, but it quickly slipped back to mediocrity

Both sides were desperate for points for very different reasons and both pushed and stretched the game as the clock ticked down. Kenny McLean fired a free kick just over the bar while, at the other end, substitute Spittal saw a decent effort blocked just inside the box.

Partick will see it as a precious point against a side who have a very good record at Firhill, but it was an uninspiring encounter all round.

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 1Cerny
  • 14ElliottBooked at 84mins
  • 15Devine
  • 4Cargill
  • 3Booth
  • 10ErskineSubstituted forEdwardsat 57'minutes
  • 24McCarthy
  • 37Woods
  • 11LawlessSubstituted forSpittalat 70'minutes
  • 39Storey
  • 18Sammon

Substitutes

  • 7Spittal
  • 9Doolan
  • 12Scully
  • 13Barton
  • 16McGinn
  • 19Edwards
  • 22Fraser

Aberdeen

  • 30Woodman
  • 2Logan
  • 5O'Connor
  • 19McKenna
  • 4Considine
  • 18BallSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 68'minutes
  • 3Shinnie
  • 22Christie
  • 7McLean
  • 17McGinnSubstituted forStewartat 82'minutes
  • 83MaySubstituted forRooneyat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Stewart
  • 9Rooney
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 14Arnason
  • 15Wright
  • 20Rogers
  • 23Nwakali
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
3,931

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home5
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Partick Thistle 0, Aberdeen 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 0, Aberdeen 0.

Attempt saved. Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).

Attempt saved. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Callum Booth (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Greg Stewart replaces Niall McGinn.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Niall McGinn.

Conor Sammon (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott McKenna (Aberdeen).

Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Blair Spittal replaces Steven Lawless.

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Dominic Ball.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Steven Lawless.

Andrew McCarthy (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kenny McLean (Aberdeen).

Foul by Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle).

Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Martin Woods (Partick Thistle).

Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Niall McGinn (Aberdeen).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Andrew Considine.

Foul by Martin Woods (Partick Thistle).

Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Adam Rooney replaces Stevie May.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Ryan Edwards replaces Chris Erskine.

Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Conor Sammon (Partick Thistle).

