Livingston 0-1 Inverness CT

Inverness Caley Thistle go into the final round of Championship fixtures with a chance of reaching the play-offs after winning at Livingston.

Liam Polworth scored the game's only goal, hammering in a shot from the edge of the penalty area early in the second half.

It leaves the Highlanders two points behind fourth-placed Dunfermline.

Caley Thistle, unbeaten in 10 league games, go to Morton on Saturday, while the Pars are at home to Dumbarton.

Livingston, who will go into the play-offs as the division's runners-up, dominated the first half, with Mark Ridgers saving from Adam Frizzell and Carl Tremarco clearing off the goal-line from a corner.

A Gregor Buchanan header zipped over the crossbar and Josh Mullin volleyed just wide.

However, the visitors made the all-important breakthrough when Polworth drilled home a powerful strike inside a minute of the restart.

The Caley Thistle midfielder then scorned a great chance to double his tally, knocking a shot over from close range.

Livingston, looking to make it back-to-back promotions, pushed for an equaliser and Ridgers pushed away a shot from Ryan Hardie before Declan Gallagher's header from the resulting corner flashed narrowly wide.