Match ends, Livingston 0, Inverness CT 1.
Livingston 0-1 Inverness CT
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Inverness Caley Thistle go into the final round of Championship fixtures with a chance of reaching the play-offs after winning at Livingston.
Liam Polworth scored the game's only goal, hammering in a shot from the edge of the penalty area early in the second half.
It leaves the Highlanders two points behind fourth-placed Dunfermline.
Caley Thistle, unbeaten in 10 league games, go to Morton on Saturday, while the Pars are at home to Dumbarton.
Livingston, who will go into the play-offs as the division's runners-up, dominated the first half, with Mark Ridgers saving from Adam Frizzell and Carl Tremarco clearing off the goal-line from a corner.
A Gregor Buchanan header zipped over the crossbar and Josh Mullin volleyed just wide.
However, the visitors made the all-important breakthrough when Polworth drilled home a powerful strike inside a minute of the restart.
The Caley Thistle midfielder then scorned a great chance to double his tally, knocking a shot over from close range.
Livingston, looking to make it back-to-back promotions, pushed for an equaliser and Ridgers pushed away a shot from Ryan Hardie before Declan Gallagher's header from the resulting corner flashed narrowly wide.
Line-ups
Livingston
- 20Maley
- 2McMillanSubstituted forMillerat 71'minutes
- 5Buchanan
- 31Gallagher
- 3Longridge
- 7MullinSubstituted forCaddenat 58'minutes
- 19FrizzellSubstituted forHalkettat 71'minutes
- 24Thompson
- 23De Vita
- 9Hardie
- 17Robinson
Substitutes
- 1Alexander
- 6Byrne
- 8Pittman
- 11Cadden
- 14Jacobs
- 18Miller
- 26Halkett
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 17Seedorf
- 22McKay
- 23Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 7Polworth
- 24Trafford
- 4Chalmers
- 10Doran CoganSubstituted forMulraneyat 60'minutes
- 14Oakley
- 20BellSubstituted forElbouzediat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 8Austin
- 15Mulraney
- 16Calder
- 18Elbouzedi
- 27Mackay
- 32Brown
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 740
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home12
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Inverness CT 1.
Delay in match Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) because of an injury.
Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Zak Elbouzedi replaces Connor Bell.
Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Livingston) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Jackson Longridge (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Bell (Inverness CT).
Craig Halkett (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).
George Oakley (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jordan Thompson.
Attempt blocked. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Lee Miller replaces Jack McMillan.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Craig Halkett replaces Adam Frizzell.
Attempt saved. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).
Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Jake Mulraney replaces Aaron Doran because of an injury.
Foul by Ryan Hardie (Livingston).
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Scott Robinson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Nicky Cadden replaces Josh Mullin because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jack McMillan (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Jordan Thompson (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.