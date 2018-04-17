Attempt saved. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Brechin City v Dundee United
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 15Spark
- 20Crighton
- 2McLean
- 3Dyer
- 21SinclairSubstituted forGrahamat 15'minutes
- 6Dale
- 7TappingBooked at 19mins
- 18Orsi
- 10Layne
- 22Mackin
Substitutes
- 8Graham
- 11Watt
- 14Lynas
- 16Morrison
- 19O'Neil
- 26Costello
- 29Smith
Dundee Utd
- 21Mehmet
- 29Ralston
- 2Murdoch
- 91Mohsni
- 17Robson
- 24Gillespie
- 16Flood
- 11King
- 12Stanton
- 7McMullan
- 9Mikkelsen
Substitutes
- 3Scobbie
- 8McDonald
- 10Fraser
- 14Edjenguele
- 20Briels
- 25Lewis
- 28Smith
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. James Dale (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Grant Gillespie.
Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).
Delay in match Paul McMullan (Dundee United) because of an injury.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Attempt blocked. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).
Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United).
Attempt saved. Callum Tapping (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Callum Tapping (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Grant Gillespie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).
Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).
Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Finn Graham replaces Jordan Sinclair because of an injury.
Delay in match Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Willie Dyer (Brechin City).
Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paul McLean (Brechin City) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.
Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Brechin City).
Grant Gillespie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Callum Tapping (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Gillespie (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
