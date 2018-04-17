Scottish Championship
Brechin0Dundee Utd0

Brechin City v Dundee United

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 15Spark
  • 20Crighton
  • 2McLean
  • 3Dyer
  • 21SinclairSubstituted forGrahamat 15'minutes
  • 6Dale
  • 7TappingBooked at 19mins
  • 18Orsi
  • 10Layne
  • 22Mackin

Substitutes

  • 8Graham
  • 11Watt
  • 14Lynas
  • 16Morrison
  • 19O'Neil
  • 26Costello
  • 29Smith

Dundee Utd

  • 21Mehmet
  • 29Ralston
  • 2Murdoch
  • 91Mohsni
  • 17Robson
  • 24Gillespie
  • 16Flood
  • 11King
  • 12Stanton
  • 7McMullan
  • 9Mikkelsen

Substitutes

  • 3Scobbie
  • 8McDonald
  • 10Fraser
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 20Briels
  • 25Lewis
  • 28Smith
Referee:
Craig Charleston

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away3

Live Text

Attempt saved. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. James Dale (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Grant Gillespie.

Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).

Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).

Delay in match Paul McMullan (Dundee United) because of an injury.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Attempt blocked. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).

Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United).

Attempt saved. Callum Tapping (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Callum Tapping (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Grant Gillespie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).

Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).

Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Finn Graham replaces Jordan Sinclair because of an injury.

Delay in match Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Willie Dyer (Brechin City).

Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Paul McLean (Brechin City) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.

Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Dylan Mackin (Brechin City).

Grant Gillespie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Callum Tapping (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Grant Gillespie (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren34226660322872
2Livingston331611653341959
3Dundee Utd34168104539656
4Dunfermline341510954332155
5Morton3413111046351150
6Inverness CT321381146351147
7Queen of Sth341210125152-146
8Falkirk34912133746-939
9Dumbarton3379172553-2830
10Brechin3405291977-585
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport