Match ends, Kilmarnock 1(2), Aberdeen 1(3).
Kilmarnock 1-1 Aberdeen (2-3 pens)
Freddie Woodman made three penalty saves as Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock in a shootout to set up a Scottish Cup semi-final against Motherwell.
Stephen O'Donnell struck to put Killie ahead in extra time.
But Kenny McLean quickly levelled from the penalty spot after Stevie May had been fouled.
Though Niall McGinn was unsuccessful for the Dons in the shootout, ex-Killie keeper Woodman denied Eamonn Brophy, Greg Taylor and Greg Kiltie.
Rugby Park was rocking at kick-off with a sizeable, expectant home crowd roaring on the home side.
It quickly became apparent that this one might go the distance and it duly did. The importance of the occasion seemed to nullify both sides as it appeared no-one wanted to lose.
McLean came closest to an opener for the visitors in the first half with a fizzing drive the that flew past Jamie MacDonald's post.
Rory McKenzie did create some excitement and a melee when he seemed a touch too aggressive on Gary Mackay-Steven, who was grounded.
McKenzie was booked and may have been fortunate not to earn another yellow card when he later drove at the Aberdeen defence and went down.
McLean was booked for that challenge but it was not clear whether he connected at all with the Kilmarnock midfielder.
The Dons midfielder would have known he would miss the semi-final as a result through suspension if last season's finalists Aberdeen progressed. Despite that, he proved influential.
Jordan Jones fired the first shot on target after over an hour, which Woodman dealt with comfortably.
Shay Logan then saw his hopes of a semi-final place evaporate when he impeded Jones and was cautioned. His night would get worse later.
O'Donnell was close with a thumping left-foot drive that tested Woodman and the full-back tried again with a net-bound shot which was blocked by a fine intervention from Scott McKenna, who has just been called up to the Scotland squad.
At the other end, Ryan Christie hit the wall with a free-kick but smashed the rebound narrowly wide with MacDonald looking beaten.
In the final seconds of regulation time, substitute Brophy set up Alan Power, who side-footed well wide. It was representative of a poor contest overall.
But things changed in extra time.
Kilmarnock cleared a corner and Brophy outmuscled Shay Logan all too easily. O'Donnell then appeared from nowhere all alone in the box to slam home Brophy's square ball.
However, Kirk Broadfoot impeded May as he was about to shoot and McLean's finish from 12 yards was emphatic.
Moments later, the midfielder struck a wonderful shot which cannoned off the crossbar.
There was more drama to follow. Brophy connected with a header which found the net but was ruled offside.
McLean tried again with a shot that crept agonisingly past.
Graeme Shinnie was booked late on and became the third Aberdeen player who would miss the semi-final if the Dons got there.
Chidi Nwakali then produced a wonderful late shot as impressive as MacDonald's save which kept Kilmarnock in the cup and led to the shootout.
And on-loan Newcastle keeper Woodman became the hero - superbly saving from Brophy, keeping out Taylor's weak effort and sealing victory with another save from Kiltie, all of which rendered McGinn's effort off the bar redundant.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 2O'DonnellBooked at 110mins
- 5Broadfoot
- 17Findlay
- 12Taylor
- 8DickerBooked at 29mins
- 6PowerSubstituted forTshibolaat 105'minutes
- 7McKenzieBooked at 23minsSubstituted forBrophyat 70'minutes
- 24MulumbuSubstituted forKiltieat 118'minutes
- 11Jones
- 9BoydSubstituted forErwinat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Kiltie
- 16Boyd
- 22Erwin
- 25Brophy
- 26Simpson
- 27Tshibola
- 32Fasan
Aberdeen
- 30Woodman
- 2LoganBooked at 67mins
- 5O'Connor
- 19McKennaBooked at 113mins
- 4Considine
- 7McLeanBooked at 43mins
- 3ShinnieBooked at 118mins
- 17McGinn
- 22ChristieBooked at 67minsSubstituted forNwakaliat 88'minutes
- 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forMayat 65'minutes
- 9RooneyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forStewartat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Reynolds
- 8Stewart
- 14Arnason
- 18Ball
- 20Rogers
- 23Nwakali
- 83May
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 8,998
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away19
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Kilmarnock 1(2), Aberdeen 1(3).
Penalty saved! Greg Kiltie (Kilmarnock) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 1(2), Aberdeen 1(3). Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 1(2), Aberdeen 1(2). Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed! Still Kilmarnock 1(1), Aberdeen 1(2). Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Penalty saved! Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 1(1), Aberdeen 1(2). Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 1(1), Aberdeen 1(1). Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 1(1), Aberdeen 1. Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Kilmarnock 1, Aberdeen 1.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Kilmarnock 1, Aberdeen 1.
Foul by Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock).
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.
Attempt saved. Chidiebere Nwakali (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Greg Kiltie replaces Youssouf Mulumbu.
Booking
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Chidiebere Nwakali (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott McKenna (Aberdeen).
Attempt missed. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock).
Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Youssouf Mulumbu (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Aaron Tshibola replaces Alan Power.
Second Half Extra Time begins Kilmarnock 1, Aberdeen 1.
First Half Extra Time ends, Kilmarnock 1, Aberdeen 1.
Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stevie May (Aberdeen).