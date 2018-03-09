Match ends, Roma 3, Torino 0.
Roma 3-0 Torino
-
- From the section European Football
Kostas Manolas dedicated his goal to former Roma team-mate Davide Astori as his side beat Torino in the first Serie A game since the Fiorentina's captain death.
Astori died suddenly at the age of 31 on Sunday.
After scoring the first goal in a 3-0 win with a header, Manolas dropped to his knees and pointed to the sky in tribute to Astori.
The Italy defender played alongside Manolas at Roma in the 2014-15 season.
Fans inside the Stadio Olimpico held up banners reading "Ciao Davide" and "It was great to have you with us" before kick-off while players from both sides linked arms during an emotional tribute.
Daniele de Rossi, one of thousands of mourners at Astori's funeral on Thursday, doubled Roma's lead with his first goal since May last year, before Lorenzo Pellegrini drove in a third in stoppage time.
The win was Roma's fifth in six Serie A games as they strengthened their hold on third place in the table.
Line-ups
Roma
- 1Alisson
- 24Florenzi
- 44Manolas
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 11Kolarov
- 6StrootmanSubstituted forGonalonsat 89'minutes
- 16De RossiBooked at 8minsSubstituted forPellegriniat 84'minutes
- 4Nainggolan
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forSantos da Silvaat 76'minutes
- 14Schick
- 92El Shaarawy
Substitutes
- 7Pellegrini
- 8Perotti
- 13Capradossi
- 18Lobont
- 21Gonalons
- 25da Silva Peres
- 28Skorupski
- 30Santos da Silva
- 33Silva
- 48Antonucci
Torino
- 39Sirigu
- 29De SilvestriSubstituted forBarrecaat 71'minutes
- 33Nkoulou
- 24Moretti
- 15AnsaldiBooked at 36mins
- 6AcquahSubstituted forEderaat 80'minutes
- 88Rincón
- 8BaselliBooked at 87mins
- 14FalqueSubstituted forNiangat 68'minutes
- 9Belotti
- 21Berenguer Remiro
Substitutes
- 1Ichazo
- 5Valdifiori
- 11Niang
- 20Edera
- 23Barreca
- 32Milinkovic-Savic
- 50Rivoira
- 51Butic
- 87Buongiorno
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
- Attendance:
- 33,847
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home13
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 3, Torino 0.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 3, Torino 0. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan following a fast break.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Simone Edera.
Attempt missed. M'Baye Niang (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniele Baselli.
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Alessandro Florenzi.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Maxime Gonalons replaces Kevin Strootman.
Booking
Daniele Baselli (Torino) is shown the yellow card.
Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Lorenzo Pellegrini replaces Daniele De Rossi.
Attempt missed. Daniele De Rossi (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Gerson (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniele Baselli (Torino).
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Simone Edera replaces Afriyie Acquah.
Gerson (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Afriyie Acquah (Torino).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Daniele De Rossi (Roma) because of an injury.
Delay in match M'Baye Niang (Torino) because of an injury.
Foul by Gerson (Roma).
Daniele Baselli (Torino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Alex Berenguer (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniele Baselli.
Foul by Patrik Schick (Roma).
Emiliano Moretti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Gerson replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Daniele De Rossi (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniele Baselli (Torino).
Goal!
Goal! Roma 2, Torino 0. Daniele De Rossi (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Radja Nainggolan (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tomás Rincón (Torino).
Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniele Baselli (Torino).
Foul by Kevin Strootman (Roma).
Afriyie Acquah (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Antonio Barreca replaces Lorenzo De Silvestri because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lorenzo De Silvestri (Torino) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. M'Baye Niang replaces Iago Falque.