Leeds United 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Kosovo international Atdhe Nuhiu has scored seven goals this season

Atdhe Nuhiu's late winner gave Sheffield Wednesday three vital points at Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

The Owls took the lead when Nuhiu poked home after Adam Reach's effort came back off the post.

Substitute Jay-Roy Grot looked to have earned the home side a draw when he headed home Pablo Hernandez's cross.

However, Nuhiu showed good strength and composure to score his second in added time to give Wednesday a first league win since 13 February.

Defeat for Leeds means they have taken just six points from Paul Heckingbottom's first eight games in charge and won only one of their last 15 games in all competitions.

The hosts enjoyed the better of the first half but wasteful finishing from striker Caleb Ekuban saw them go in level at the break and they were ultimately made to pay for their profligacy.

Wednesday were able to call on midfielders Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan for the first time since December and boss Jos Luhukay will have been impressed with how his charges responded to Grot's 87th- minute equaliser.

The Owls had won only one of 11 league games under the Dutchman, but Nuhiu's injury-time goal kept them eight points above the bottom three.

Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Leeds:

"You get what you deserve. I won't make excuses and moan about things. We didn't win because we didn't take our chances and we conceded two poor goals.

"We weren't clinical with our chances today and we weren't ruthless at the back.

"I should be going in on Monday and talking to the team about how we won this game but I'm not.

"We're in this together. It is everybody's responsibility to turn this around."

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"Atdhe Nuhiu made the difference today but the team worked very hard and we're very happy with the win.

"Atdhe always works unbelievably hard but the goals were very important.

"It was big to have Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan back because they bring big personality and character. Sam is a fighter and a winner, I'm happy that he's back now.

"You could see that the team needed that win. It gives us something to build on after the international break."