Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Aston Villa
Bolton moved six points clear of the Championship relegation zone with a win over Aston Villa which dented the visitors' automatic promotion hopes.
Adam Le Fondre scored the only goal, prodding in Sammy Ameobi's low corner from close range.
Villa had chances but Jon Flanagan cleared substitute Scott Hogan's effort off the line from their best opening.
Steve Bruce's side remain seven points behind second-placed Cardiff City, who play Derby on Sunday.
The result means Villa, who are 13 points behind leaders Wolves following back-to-back defeats, also slip to fourth in the table behind Fulham on goal difference following the Whites' 2-2 draw with QPR.
Bolton, meanwhile, climb above Reading to 19th in the table with eight games to play.
The game was played in persistent snow at the Macron Stadium and there had been no sight of goal for either side before Le Fondre tucked the ball home after Darren Pratley flicked Ameobi's corner into his path.
Flanagan then saw an effort cleared off the line by Villa captain John Terry before the visitors threatened when Ben Alnwick saved from Jack Grealish's speculative 25-yard left-foot volley and Lewis Grabban's close-range effort.
Le Fondre fired wide with Bolton's best chance of the second half, but Phil Parkinson's side held on to claim a crucial win in their bid to avoid the drop as Alnwick saved from James Bree in the closing seconds.
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson told BBC Radio Manchester:
"I was very pleased with the win and the performance, and I thought we adapted well to the conditions and passed the ball well at times.
"Other teams played before us, which always adds a bit of extra pressure, but it was important that we just focused on what we had to do.
"It takes us into the international break in good spirits and we'll come back into training with a focus on an eight-game season.
"We know what mini league we're in and we've got to strive to be top of it."
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce told BBC WM:
"It was awful conditions out there and although you don't want to put any blame on that, it was a leveller.
"It was a night when you had to do the basics well and we didn't.
"We've had two or three decent opportunities but it was a difficult night and we'll kick ourselves because we've had a really disappointing three or four days."
Line-ups
Bolton
- 13Alnwick
- 14Flanagan
- 32Burke
- 5Beevers
- 3Taylor
- 24HenryBooked at 31mins
- 17Derik
- 10Ameobi
- 21PratleySubstituted forVelaat 27'minutes
- 11BuckleySubstituted forRobinsonat 81'minutes
- 9Le Fondre
Substitutes
- 6Vela
- 12Noone
- 15Robinson
- 18Wilbraham
- 31Wheater
- 33Howard
- 40Clough
Aston Villa
- 1Johnstone
- 27El Mohamady
- 5ChesterBooked at 18mins
- 26Terry
- 16Bree
- 20Bjarnason
- 7SnodgrassBooked at 31minsSubstituted forDavisat 82'minutes
- 14HourihaneSubstituted forHepburn-Murphyat 54'minutes
- 10Grealish
- 37AdomahSubstituted forHoganat 72'minutes
- 45Grabban
Substitutes
- 8Lansbury
- 9Hogan
- 15Jedinak
- 18Onomah
- 29Hepburn-Murphy
- 31Bunn
- 39Davis
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 19,304
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Aston Villa 0.
Offside, Aston Villa. John Terry tries a through ball, but Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is caught offside.
Attempt saved. James Bree (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Hand ball by Karl Henry (Bolton Wanderers).
Foul by Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa).
Antonee Robinson (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers).
Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers).
Foul by John Terry (Aston Villa).
Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Keinan Davis replaces Robert Snodgrass.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Antonee Robinson replaces William Buckley.
Attempt blocked. Scott Hogan (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karl Henry (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by James Chester.
Attempt missed. William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Scott Hogan replaces Albert Adomah.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ahmed El Mohamady.
Attempt blocked. William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Beevers with a headed pass.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ahmed El Mohamady.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Jack Grealish.
Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa).
Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Grabban (Aston Villa).
Derik (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Alnwick.
Offside, Aston Villa. James Bree tries a through ball, but Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is caught offside.
Lewis Grabban (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers).
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karl Henry (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady with a cross.
Attempt missed. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Taylor with a cross.