Match ends, Rangers 0, Kilmarnock 1.
Rangers 0-1 Kilmarnock
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd scored to earn Kilmarnock's second win of the season against the Ibrox side.
Boyd's second-half goal - his 15th in the league - condemned Rangers to their seventh defeat from 16 home league games.
Russell Martin came closest to equalising for the home side but hit the bar with a header from inside the area.
The win moved Kilmarnock to within six points of fourth-placed Hibernian.
Steve Clarke's side, who drew at Ibrox earlier in the season before beating Rangers 2-1 at Rugby Park, are now unbeaten in seven league games, and they have lost only once in their last 15.
Rangers suffered a second consecutive defeat at home, after Celtic won 3-2 at Ibrox last weekend, and Aberdeen moved to within two points in third place, with one game in hand.
Kilmarnock were undaunted, and Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy delivered the first attempt on goal at Ibrox, firing over from 20 yards in the second minute.
Rangers, too, were assertive, though, and three minutes later midfielder Sean Goss floated a free-kick from 25 yards past Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald's left-hand post.
In the 10th minute, Rangers' energetic playmaker Greg Docherty linked up with Jamie Murphy inside the Kilmarnock penalty area, but was denied by MacDonald as he stumbled while trying to shoot, then MacDonald clutched Daniel Candeias' corner.
However, the Kilmarnock goalkeeper should have been beaten midway through the first half when Goss picked out Martin with a wonderful cross, but the defender, six yards out, only glanced his header and the ball sped past the far post.
MacDonald then managed to touch the ball away with his fingertips as Rangers striker Jason Cummings, in for Alfredo Morelos, stabbed a shot towards the goal from a Candeias pass, but on a bitterly cold day in Govan it was all very laboured from the home side.
The Rangers fans certainly let their side know about their alarm when Kilmarnock almost scored, Brophy missing a Kirk Broadfoot cross a few yards from goal just before the break.
Goss was replaced by Jason Holt for the start of the second half, but the visitors should have taken the lead three minutes in when Jordan Jones surged to the byline and cut the ball back for Brophy. From 12 yards, he sliced his shot wide.
However, Kilmarnock did take the lead when Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham could only palm a Youssouf Mulumbu shot into the path of Boyd, who knocked it over the line from a couple of yards with his last piece of action before being replaced by Rory McKenzie.
Alan Power came on for Aaron Tshibola, with Morelos coming on for Josh Windass to partner Cummings as the home supporters became increasingly agitated.
Kilmarnock threatened to double their lead on a couple of occasions, while Rangers struggled to create any meaningful chances, with Kenny Miller brought on for Candeias in a desperate last throw of the dice.
In the 77th minute, Martin header's from a James Tavernier free-kick hit the bar before being scrambled to safety.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1Foderingham
- 2Tavernier
- 33Martin
- 22Bruno AlvesBooked at 79mins
- 3John
- 48Docherty
- 27GossSubstituted forHoltat 45'minutes
- 21CandeiasSubstituted forMillerat 76'minutes
- 11WindassSubstituted forMorelosat 61'minutes
- 28Murphy
- 26Cummings
Substitutes
- 4Cardoso
- 9Miller
- 15Herrera
- 16Halliday
- 20Morelos
- 23Holt
- 25Alnwick
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Broadfoot
- 17Findlay
- 12Taylor
- 8Dicker
- 24MulumbuSubstituted forErwinat 83'minutes
- 27TshibolaBooked at 57minsSubstituted forPowerat 61'minutes
- 25Brophy
- 11Jones
- 9BoydSubstituted forMcKenzieat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Power
- 7McKenzie
- 10Kiltie
- 16Boyd
- 22Erwin
- 26Simpson
- 32Fasan
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 49,396
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 0, Kilmarnock 1.
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).
Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jason Holt (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).
Hand ball by Jason Holt (Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Lee Erwin replaces Youssouf Mulumbu.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Rory McKenzie.
Attempt saved. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Bruno Alves (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bruno Alves (Rangers).
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Russell Martin (Rangers) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Kenny Miller replaces Daniel Candeias.
Greg Docherty (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).
Attempt missed. Greg Docherty (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Hand ball by Russell Martin (Rangers).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Greg Docherty.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by James Tavernier.
Greg Docherty (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).
Jason Cummings (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie replaces Kris Boyd.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Alan Power replaces Aaron Tshibola.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Alfredo Morelos replaces Josh Windass.
Attempt blocked. Jason Holt (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Greg Docherty (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Youssouf Mulumbu (Kilmarnock).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Gary Dicker.
Booking
Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jason Holt (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.