Rangers 0-1 Kilmarnock

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd scored to earn Kilmarnock's second win of the season against the Ibrox side.

Boyd's second-half goal - his 15th in the league - condemned Rangers to their seventh defeat from 16 home league games.

Russell Martin came closest to equalising for the home side but hit the bar with a header from inside the area.

The win moved Kilmarnock to within six points of fourth-placed Hibernian.

Steve Clarke's side, who drew at Ibrox earlier in the season before beating Rangers 2-1 at Rugby Park, are now unbeaten in seven league games, and they have lost only once in their last 15.

Rangers striker Jason Cummings started ahead of Alfredo Morelos, who dropped to the bench

Rangers suffered a second consecutive defeat at home, after Celtic won 3-2 at Ibrox last weekend, and Aberdeen moved to within two points in third place, with one game in hand.

Kilmarnock were undaunted, and Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy delivered the first attempt on goal at Ibrox, firing over from 20 yards in the second minute.

Rangers, too, were assertive, though, and three minutes later midfielder Sean Goss floated a free-kick from 25 yards past Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald's left-hand post.

In the 10th minute, Rangers' energetic playmaker Greg Docherty linked up with Jamie Murphy inside the Kilmarnock penalty area, but was denied by MacDonald as he stumbled while trying to shoot, then MacDonald clutched Daniel Candeias' corner.

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty was denied in the first half by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald

However, the Kilmarnock goalkeeper should have been beaten midway through the first half when Goss picked out Martin with a wonderful cross, but the defender, six yards out, only glanced his header and the ball sped past the far post.

MacDonald then managed to touch the ball away with his fingertips as Rangers striker Jason Cummings, in for Alfredo Morelos, stabbed a shot towards the goal from a Candeias pass, but on a bitterly cold day in Govan it was all very laboured from the home side.

The Rangers fans certainly let their side know about their alarm when Kilmarnock almost scored, Brophy missing a Kirk Broadfoot cross a few yards from goal just before the break.

Goss was replaced by Jason Holt for the start of the second half, but the visitors should have taken the lead three minutes in when Jordan Jones surged to the byline and cut the ball back for Brophy. From 12 yards, he sliced his shot wide.

Kilmarnock have now beaten Rangers twice and drawn once in three league meetings this season

However, Kilmarnock did take the lead when Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham could only palm a Youssouf Mulumbu shot into the path of Boyd, who knocked it over the line from a couple of yards with his last piece of action before being replaced by Rory McKenzie.

Alan Power came on for Aaron Tshibola, with Morelos coming on for Josh Windass to partner Cummings as the home supporters became increasingly agitated.

Kilmarnock threatened to double their lead on a couple of occasions, while Rangers struggled to create any meaningful chances, with Kenny Miller brought on for Candeias in a desperate last throw of the dice.

In the 77th minute, Martin header's from a James Tavernier free-kick hit the bar before being scrambled to safety.