Swansea City v Southampton

Southampton conceded a injury-time equaliser against Everton on Saturday, but a draw was enough to move them out of the relegation zone at the expense of Swansea.

TEAM NEWS

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal could make changes to his side for their crucial match with Southampton.

Aside from Kyle Bartley, who has a knee ligament injury, he has a full strength squad to choose from.

Southampton defender Maya Yoshida is suspended after he was sent off against Everton on Saturday.

Manager Mark Hughes could again be without captain Steven Davis due to an Achilles injury, while Mario Lemina is doubtful with a hamstring problem.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal: "I am not worried because we depend on ourselves.

"When we arrived if I would have said we have two games to finish the season and it would be possible to stay in the Premier then no one would have believed me.

"It was really bad and no one would have believed me. We have these things in our hands, we can do it, let's do it."

Southampton Mark Hughes: "But we have a quick turnaround and we can go again. We were great last weekend, we were great again (against Everton) and we will be great again on Tuesday I am sure.

"But we have had a go and we are out of the bottom three. We just have to make sure we are after the next two games we have left."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Swansea have won just two of their 11 previous Premier League meetings with Southampton, failing to score in seven of those games.

The Saints have lost just one of their five Premier League visits to Liberty Stadium (W3 D1), keeping four clean sheets - however, that one defeat was in their last visit last season.

Mark Hughes has beaten Swansea once in the top flight already this season, winning 2-1 in December when he was manager of Stoke.

Swansea

Only Stoke (13) are on a longer winless run in the Premier League than Swansea (D3 L4).

They have failed to score in seven different top-flight games at home - no side has failed to do so in more (level with Huddersfield and Newcastle).

The Swans are starting a Premier League match in the relegation zone for the first time since 3 March.

Southampton