Leicester City v Arsenal

Leicester City's Marc Albrighton
Leicester City winger Marc Albrighton is waiting to hear if he will be available to face Arsenal

TEAM NEWS

Leicester are still waiting to hear if Marc Albrighton will face punishment for his angry reaction to being sent off at Crystal Palace.

The winger missed Saturday's defeat by West Ham and he could yet be given an extended ban for misconduct.

Arsenal are set to be without Mesut Ozil for the remainder of the season due to a back problem.

Defender Laurent Koscielny faces a six-month absence following surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester City manager Claude Puel: "We need perspective because we will finish in the middle of the table. A lot of teams would like to finish in our position.

"We need stability for the future for next season and the seasons beyond. If we finish mid-table it is not bad because it has been a tough season.

"We had difficulties in the beginning and now at the end we have difficulties to manage."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the team's away struggles in 2018: "It was special circumstances - we played the League Cup final, the Europa League. Away from home I rotated the team to prepare for these cup games.

"I want to win the last two away games. I'll go to Leicester to give absolutely everything to win."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It was typical Arsenal for them to turn it on in Arsene Wenger's last home game after 22 years in charge, and smash Burnley 5-0.

Their away form has been very poor, though, and it would not surprise me if they drop more points here - whatever kind of performance we see from Leicester.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester are without a win in the last 22 Premier League meetings, drawing seven and losing 15.
  • This is Arsenal's longest unbeaten run against an opponent in their top-flight history.
  • Arsene Wenger is unbeaten in his 22 matches in all competitions against the Foxes, winning 14 and drawing eight.

Leicester City

  • Leicester have only earned one point from their past five Premier League matches.
  • The Foxes haven't won any of their last six home league games, drawing four and losing two.
  • They could fail to score in three consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since March 2015.
  • Jamie Vardy has scored five goals in his last five Premier League games against Arsenal.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal are the only side without an away point in English league football in 2018, having lost all six of their matches - they last lost seven in a row in January 1966.
  • The Gunners average 2.84 Premier League goals per home game this season, compared to 1.1 goals in away fixtures.
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored eight goals and registered four assists in 11 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.
  • Alexandre Lacazette has scored eight goals in his last nine games in all competitions.
SAM's verdict
Most probable score: 1-1Probability of draw: 26%
Probability of home win: 26%Probability of away win: 48%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City30263185206581
2Man Utd30205558233565
3Liverpool31189473343963
4Tottenham30187559253461
5Chelsea30175852272556
6Arsenal301461055411448
7Burnley30111092726143
8Leicester301010104543240
9Everton31117133750-1340
10Bournemouth3199133749-1236
11Watford31106153955-1636
12Brighton30810122840-1234
13Newcastle3088143040-1032
14Swansea3087152542-1731
15Huddersfield3187162552-2731
16Crystal Palace3179153048-1830
17West Ham3079143657-2130
18Southampton30513122944-1528
19Stoke3169162958-2927
20West Brom31311172449-2520
View full Premier League table

