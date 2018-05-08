Leicester City v Arsenal

Leicester City winger Marc Albrighton is waiting to hear if he will be available to face Arsenal

TEAM NEWS

Leicester are still waiting to hear if Marc Albrighton will face punishment for his angry reaction to being sent off at Crystal Palace.

The winger missed Saturday's defeat by West Ham and he could yet be given an extended ban for misconduct.

Arsenal are set to be without Mesut Ozil for the remainder of the season due to a back problem.

Defender Laurent Koscielny faces a six-month absence following surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester City manager Claude Puel: "We need perspective because we will finish in the middle of the table. A lot of teams would like to finish in our position.

"We need stability for the future for next season and the seasons beyond. If we finish mid-table it is not bad because it has been a tough season.

"We had difficulties in the beginning and now at the end we have difficulties to manage."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the team's away struggles in 2018: "It was special circumstances - we played the League Cup final, the Europa League. Away from home I rotated the team to prepare for these cup games.

"I want to win the last two away games. I'll go to Leicester to give absolutely everything to win."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It was typical Arsenal for them to turn it on in Arsene Wenger's last home game after 22 years in charge, and smash Burnley 5-0.

Their away form has been very poor, though, and it would not surprise me if they drop more points here - whatever kind of performance we see from Leicester.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v comedian John Bishop and BBC Asian Network DJ Noreen Khan

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester are without a win in the last 22 Premier League meetings, drawing seven and losing 15.

This is Arsenal's longest unbeaten run against an opponent in their top-flight history.

Arsene Wenger is unbeaten in his 22 matches in all competitions against the Foxes, winning 14 and drawing eight.

Leicester City

Leicester have only earned one point from their past five Premier League matches.

The Foxes haven't won any of their last six home league games, drawing four and losing two.

They could fail to score in three consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since March 2015.

Jamie Vardy has scored five goals in his last five Premier League games against Arsenal.

Arsenal

Arsenal are the only side without an away point in English league football in 2018, having lost all six of their matches - they last lost seven in a row in January 1966.

The Gunners average 2.84 Premier League goals per home game this season, compared to 1.1 goals in away fixtures.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored eight goals and registered four assists in 11 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.

Alexandre Lacazette has scored eight goals in his last nine games in all competitions.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 26% Probability of away win: 48%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.