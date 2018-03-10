Spanish La Liga
Eibar1Real Madrid2

Eibar 1-2 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo has scored 33 goals in all competitions this season

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane described Cristiano Ronaldo as being "from another planet" after the forward scored his 32nd and 33rd goals of the season at Eibar in La Liga.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a neat finish from Luka Modric's ball.

Former Wigan defender Ivan Ramis headed in an equaliser for Eibar but a defensive error allowed Dani Carvajal to cross and Ronaldo headed in.

"He's a different and special player," said Zidane.

"He knows that he's going to score, he's very positive. He's from another planet."

Ronaldo, who scored in the 2-1 win at Paris St-Germain on Tuesday as Real Madrid moved into the Champions League quarter-finals, has now scored 13 goals in his last seven games.

His 33 goals this term means only Harry Kane (35) has scored more in all competitions than the Portugal international this season.

"His stats speak for themselves," added Zidane. "He's a very good player and he's ours."

Bale back, but not at his best

Gareth Bale
Bale was back in the first XI after being named on the bench against PSG in midweek

The game also marked a return to the starting line up for Gareth Bale after he was dropped for the trip to Paris in midweek.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane insisted before Tuesday's game that Bale remains a fundamental part of his plans, but he was not at his best against Eibar.

The Wales international was largely anonymous, although he did play one brilliant cross behind the defence in the second half that should have ended with a Ronaldo goal, but the Portuguese forward's strike was superbly saved.

But Bale was not the only player to be below his best on Saturday with Real struggling to impose themselves on an hard-working Eibar side.

Line-ups

Eibar

  • 25Dmitrovic
  • 7Capa
  • 4RamisBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRodrigues de Oliveiraat 67'minutes
  • 18Arbilla
  • 15Valdés Díaz
  • 5EscalanteSubstituted forDiopat 85'minutes
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 21León
  • 24Jordán
  • 8InuiSubstituted forDias de Oliveiraat 87'minutes
  • 17Kike

Substitutes

  • 3Diop
  • 11Peña
  • 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
  • 13Riesgo
  • 19Dias de Oliveira
  • 20Alejo
  • 23Juncà

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5VaraneSubstituted forNachoat 28'minutes
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 8KroosSubstituted forBenzemaat 71'minutes
  • 22IscoSubstituted forVázquezat 71'minutes
  • 11BaleBooked at 30mins
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 9Benzema
  • 13Casilla
  • 15Hernández
  • 17Vázquez
  • 20Asensio
  • 23Kovacic
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
6,707

Match Stats

Home TeamEibarAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Eibar 1, Real Madrid 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Eibar 1, Real Madrid 2.

Attempt blocked. Pape Diop (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Joan Jordán (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pape Diop.

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Charles replaces Takashi Inui.

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Pape Diop replaces Gonzalo Escalante.

Goal!

Goal! Eibar 1, Real Madrid 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pedro León (Eibar).

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Nacho.

Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joan Jordán following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Paulo Oliveira (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedro León with a cross.

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Casemiro.

Attempt missed. Takashi Inui (Eibar) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Gonzalo Escalante with a headed pass.

Offside, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Isco.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema replaces Toni Kroos.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Kike García (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kike García (Eibar).

Offside, Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo tries a through ball, but Gareth Bale is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Paulo Oliveira replaces Iván Ramis because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Isco with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gareth Bale.

Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

Takashi Inui (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dani García (Eibar).

Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Goal!

Goal! Eibar 1, Real Madrid 1. Iván Ramis (Eibar) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pedro León with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Keylor Navas.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Pedro León (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Saturday 10th March 2018

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona28226072135972
2Atl Madrid27187245123361
3Real Madrid28176567303757
4Valencia28175654302456
5Sevilla28143113642-645
6Girona2812794036443
7Villarreal27125103632441
8Eibar28116113541-639
9Celta Vigo27115114539638
10Real Betis27114124352-937
11Getafe2899103326736
12Real Sociedad2796124948133
13Leganés2796122332-933
14Ath Bilbao2771192731-432
15Espanyol2771192433-932
16Alavés27101162439-1531
17Levante28412122342-1924
18Las Palmas2755172055-3520
19Dep La Coruña2847172559-3419
20Malaga2834211645-2913
View full Spanish La Liga table

