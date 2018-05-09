West Ham United v Manchester United

Mark Noble's stunning goal at Leicester helped secure West Ham's Premier League status for next season.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Top scorer Marko Arnautovic is available despite picking up a knock in the win over Leicester.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku will miss the club's last two league matches with an ankle injury but could return for the FA Cup final.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini is also absent due to a muscular injury, but Alexis Sanchez and Phil Jones both return to the squad.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager David Moyes: "There was a big cheer from the players on the bus when they heard the scoreline from Everton and Southampton, but the big cheer for me was the performance against Leicester.

"We have picked up points in the last six or seven weeks and showed real togetherness as a group.

"The players know that if we can win a couple of more games then we can get ourselves higher up the league."

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the reaction of his players to the Brighton defeat: "They all work well, even in weeks that hand in bad performances or bad results.

"I never have anything negative to say about the professionalism of my players during the season; this week was no different."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham are safe now too after their win at Leicester on Saturday, which was a massive result for them and means the pressure is off in this game.

What happened to the performance we saw from Manchester United in the second half against Manchester City at the start of April?

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have only won five of their 43 Premier League matches against Manchester United, with their last victory coming on 10 May 2016 in the final fixture at Upton Park.

Manchester United have failed to score in only two of their 21 away league fixtures at West Ham: a 0-0 draw in August 1998 and a 1-0 defeat in December 2006.

West Ham United

West Ham have not recorded back-to-back Premier League victories since January 2017.

They are aiming to avoid becoming the first team to lose more than 10 top-flight matches by at least a three-goal margin in a single season since West Brom in 1985-86.

Marko Arnautovic has scored 10 league goals this season. Bobby Zamora was the last West Ham player to score 11 goals in a single Premier League season back in 2006-07.

Manchester United

United could suffer back-to-back league defeats for the first time in a year, when they lost at Arsenal and Tottenham.

They are without a win in their final away game of a Premier League season since 2011-12, when they beat Sunderland. They've drawn four and lost once since then, with the defeat coming at West Ham in 2015-16.

Jose Mourinho is unbeaten in 10 Premier League games against teams managed by David Moyes.

The Red Devils are the only club not to have drawn a Premier League match in 2018.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 22% Probability of away win: 53%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.