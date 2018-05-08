Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Yaya Toure has won three league titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups in his time at Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Yaya Toure is expected to make his final appearance for Manchester City on Wednesday as his trophy-laden eight-year spell at the club nears an end.

Vincent Kompany remains a fitness doubt but full-back Benjamin Mendy might make his first start since September.

Brighton & Hove Albion could be unchanged from the team that beat Manchester United on Friday.

Manager Chris Hughton has no fresh injury concerns, with midfielder Steve Sidwell the only absentee.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Yaya Toure: "Without doubt he was, and is, one of the most important players in the whole history of this club. We will try and play for him and win for him.

"Yaya is part of the club, not just because of the trophies he has won but because he transmitted to everyone the club can be bigger and greater.

"I wish him well. His desire is to stay playing and he can do a job in the Premier League for another club next season. He will decide what is best for him."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "Huddersfield showed what you have to do to have any chance of getting anything [away to Manchester City].

"We've managed to get some good results against the top six at home and make games as close as possible - at Tottenham away and Chelsea away, for long periods we were very much in the game.

"This is our challenge and I want to be as good as we can in these [two remaining] games."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City can still break the Premier League points and goals record for a season - and reach 100 points in total. So they have got plenty to play for and, because the pressure is off Brighton now, I don't think they will play with the kind of intensity that saw Huddersfield hold out for 90 minutes at the Etihad.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion in a league fixture for the first time since a 2-1 win in the second tier in September 1988.

The Seagulls have never won a league match away to City, drawing twice and losing the other five games.

Brighton's two top-flight victories in this fixture both came at home: 4-1 in December 1979, and again in October 1981 (D2, L5).

Manchester City

The champions only require two points from their final two matches to set a Premier League record tally for a single season, eclipsing the 95 earned by Chelsea in 2004-05.

City need two wins to become the first team to reach 100 points in an English top-flight campaign. The record - based on three points for a win - is held by Liverpool, who claimed the equivalent of 98 points across 42 games in 1978-79.

One more victory would equal the top-flight record of 31 in a season, set by Tottenham in 1960-61.

Pep Guardiola's side are two goals shy of breaking Chelsea's Premier League record of 103 in a single season.

Manchester City's club record for most goals scored in a top-flight season is 107, which they achieved in 1936-37.

Raheem Sterling has scored 49 goals in 191 Premier League appearances. He could become the 11th player to reach 50 goals before his 24th birthday.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton's 1-0 home win over Manchester United at the weekend ended a six-match run without a victory.

They are striving to record three consecutive clean sheets in the top flight for the first time since January 1982.

However, the Seagulls have gone 11 Premier League away matches without a win since beating Swansea on 4 November (D4, L7).

Brighton have lost all four of their away games against the top-six clubs without scoring a goal.

They are the division's lowest scorers away from home, with just nine goals.

Chris Hughton's only win as a manager against Manchester City in seven attempts came when his then-Norwich side were 3-2 victors at the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the 2012-13 season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 3-0 Probability of draw: 7% Probability of home win: 91% Probability of away win: 2%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.