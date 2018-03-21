National League
Barrow19:45Hartlepool
Venue: Holker Street

Barrow v Hartlepool United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield37218851391271
2Sutton United38209957401769
3Boreham Wood381714753351865
4Tranmere3818101062392364
5Wrexham381616645301564
6Aldershot381713858451364
7Dover381712952331963
8Fylde3816111171492259
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3615101158441455
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United381212145157-648
14Eastleigh371016115358-546
15Halifax381113144249-746
16Maidstone United371112144455-1145
17Leyton Orient381111164350-744
18Woking38128184760-1344
19Barrow35912144248-639
20Hartlepool37912164255-1339
21Solihull Moors38109194053-1339
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester38613193261-2931
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
