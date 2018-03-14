Charlton Athletic takeover 'completely up in the air', says manager Karl Robinson

Roland Duchatelet's company Staprix NV bought 100% of Charlton's shares in January 2014

Charlton Athletic's potential takeover is "completely up in the air", according to manager Karl Robinson.

Addicks director Richard Murray said on 28 February that the terms of a deal had been agreed to finalise owner Roland Duchatelet's sale of the club.

Murray suggested the deal would be completed "within the next few weeks", but Robinson says it is no closer.

"It could be next season. It could be in the summer. It could be two weeks. It could be a month," he continued.

"Whoever is buying the club; come on, for the benefit of these people who support the club and the players, this is something that needs to be sorted out."

Charlton have been owned by Duchatelet since January 2014, but the Belgian's time in charge of the south London club has been defined by unrest among supporters.

A fans coalition group called Campaign Against Roland Duchatelet (CARD) have organised a series of protests against how he and former chief executive Katrien Meire, now with Sheffield Wednesday, were running the club.

Meire left in December and Duchatelet has since been negotiating with two different parties to sell the League One club.

Charlton fans have protested regularly to try and force Duchatelet to sell his shares in the club

"I've been told today it's completely up in the air," Robinson told BBC Radio London, following the Addicks' 1-0 defeat by Blackpool on Tuesday.

"We thought we'd have somebody in by mid-January to try and push us forward and give us some funds to become successful, but it's mid-March and I'm being told it's nowhere near [being completed]."

Charlton have lost their last three games and are eighth in League One, five points adrift of the play-off places, with 11 matches remaining.

"There's a number of things that go on behind the scenes here that need to change before we can lift spirits properly," Robinson added.

"I've been put in a very difficult position on a daily basis. I would love to build something properly, but how can you when you don't know what corner you're turning, or what will be facing you when you turn it?

"Great things are built, first and foremost, on stability."