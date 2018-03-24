Shrewsbury Town 1-0 AFC Wimbledon

Stefan Payne's early second-half goal gave 10-man Shrewsbury victory over AFC Wimbledon as they returned to the top of League One.

Payne struck in the 54th minute, firing in his 13th goal of the season in all competitions from close range.

But Shrewsbury had to play the closing stages with 10 men after Bryn Morris's 86th minute red card - for a foul on Egli Kaja, the Town midfielder's second bookable offence.

Morris's red card was Shrewsbury's fifth of the season - and their second in successive matches, following the midweek dismissal of captain Abu Ogogo, who began his four-game ban.

Shrewsbury went close when Shaun Whalley's free-kick from the left was turned wide, while Alex Rodman's well-struck effort from 30 yards was also well dealt with by Wimbledon goalkeeper George Long.

But Andy Barcham had a shot straight at Craig MacGillivray for the Dons before visiting midfielder Liam Trotter forced a more impressive save from the Town goalkeeper.

In the second half, Carlton Morris glanced a header wide for the hosts from Rodman's cross, then Payne headed straight at Long before he got the decisive goal. But the visitors had chances to equalise, MacGillivray saving well from Lyle Taylor.

