Charlton Athletic 2-0 Plymouth Argyle

Early goals from Lewis Page and Michal Zyro ensured Lee Bowyer made a winning start as Charlton's new caretaker manager with a triumph over Plymouth.

Bowyer was put in temporary charge this week following Karl Robinson's switch to Oxford and made an instant impact by sealing a vital victory which moves the Londoners to within two points of play-off rivals Argyle.

The Addicks almost made the perfect start in the opening minute when Nicky Ajose cleverly fed Zyro, who was only thwarted by Gary Sawyer's challenge inside the box.

But they did not have long to wait to get their noses in front, with Page unleashing a third-minute volley from 20 yards which flew past visiting keeper Remi Matthews.

Tariqe Fosu burst through on goal only to fire straight at Matthews, although Plymouth should have been level on the quarter hour when Ryan Taylor's low drive was tipped onto a post by Ben Amos.

Two minutes later the hosts doubled their advantage as Zyro headed home from Joe Aribo's delivery.

Matthews was fortunate to escape unpunished after coming outside of his area and catching the ball.

Graham Carey curled an effort inches wide of the far post and also placed a free-kick off target as Plymouth tried to get back in contention.

But it was almost 3-0 on the stroke of half-time when Ajose almost volleyed in a stunning effort which was well saved by Matthews.

Fosu placed a curler agonisingly wide and Jake Forster-Caskey tried his luck from outside of the box.

Fosu hit the side-netting from a tight angle, while Matthews had to be alert to push Ajose's shot behind at the expense of a corner as Charlton continued to push forward.

Carey was unlucky to see a long range effort just dip over the bar on 77 minutes.

Zyro came close at the other end with a pair of attempts which both flew wide.

But the Addicks had already done more enough earlier in the game to ensure they emerged from this must-win game with all three points to keep their play-off ambitions alive.

