Everton Ladies v Yeovil Town Ladies
-
- From the section Women's Football
Share this withCopy this link Read more about sharing.
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City Women
|15
|10
|2
|3
|42
|15
|27
|32
|2
|Chelsea Ladies
|14
|9
|5
|0
|35
|9
|26
|32
|3
|Reading Women
|16
|8
|4
|4
|36
|17
|19
|28
|4
|Arsenal Women
|15
|8
|4
|3
|28
|16
|12
|28
|5
|Liverpool Ladies
|16
|9
|1
|6
|28
|21
|7
|28
|6
|B'ham City Ladies
|15
|8
|2
|5
|25
|15
|10
|26
|7
|Sunderland Ladies
|15
|4
|1
|10
|12
|35
|-23
|13
|8
|Bristol City Women
|15
|4
|1
|10
|10
|39
|-29
|13
|9
|Everton Ladies
|15
|3
|2
|10
|16
|23
|-7
|11
|10
|Yeovil Town Ladies
|14
|0
|2
|12
|0
|42
|-42
|2
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.