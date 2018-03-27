St Mirren 5-0 Dumbarton

Lewis Morgan set St Mirren on their way to victory against Dumbarton

St Mirren cruised to victory against Dumbarton and moved 14 points clear at the top of the Championship.

On-loan Celtic winger Lewis Morgan curled into the bottom corner before Cammy Smith netted from close range.

Danny Mullen stabbed high into the net to make it three and substitute Gavin Reilly then scored his 22nd of the season.

Morgan rounded off St Mirren's biggest league win of the season with a 25-yard strike into the top left corner.

It leaves Jack Ross's men needing just eight points from their remaining seven league matches to make sure of the title and top-flight football for the first time since 2015.

Dumbarton arrived in Paisley still sore from Saturday's last-minute loss to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Challenge Cup final, and the hosts showed no mercy by being busy and menacing straight away.

Smith forced Scott Gallacher into a good save before Ryan Flynn got the better of Craig Barr out wide and fed Smith, who passed on to Morgan to finish with class from the edge of the box.

The Sons enjoyed a shock win in Paisley in December but a repeat looked unlikely once Smith bundled over the line at the third or fourth attempt.

Reilly made sure his effort crossed the line after it was fumbled by goalkeeper Scott Gallacher

Mullen made it three when he met Morgan's low ball from the left and finished high into the net - the former Livingston man's industry fast making him a fans' favourite.

He kept Reilly out of the starting XI, but the Dumfries-born striker came on to improve his impressive tally. His first stinging attempt was saved by Gallacher but Reilly was first to the rebound to tap in.

Celtic fans will be pleased to see Morgan's icing on the cake, a brilliant effort from distance that sailed into the top corner to crown a successful night.

POST-MATCH REACTION

St Mirren manager Jack Ross: "I thought we could have been better with some aspects of our game in the first half, but second half we were good. Overall I can't complain. Dumbarton have proved difficult for us in the past.

"Lewis Morgan is a match-winner. Danny Mullen's had to be patient but now supporters are starting to see the best of him.

"I want the players to realise how close they are to achieving what we've worked so hard for since the middle of June. You don't produce that kind of performance if you don't believe you're on the cusp of achieving that kind of success."

Dumbarton manager Stevie Aitken: "I can't be too hard on my players because they had the emotions of losing the cup final, and the way they lost the final was difficult for them.

"We've come to a team who in my opinion have won the league and the gap is obviously massive. I felt for my players because they were dead on their feet."