Match ends, Leeds United 2, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Leeds United 2-1 Bolton Wanderers
-
Leeds United ended their run of four games without a win with victory over Bolton at Elland Road.
Caleb Ekuban broke the deadlock after three minutes, volleying home his first Championship goal from eight yards.
The hosts doubled their lead after the break when Pablo Hernandez met the rebound from Ezgjan Alioski's shot.
Adam Le Fondre pulled one back for the visitors, heading Sammy Ameobi's free-kick beyond the arms of Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Leeds could have extended their lead in added time when substitute Samuel Saiz played Ekuban into a one-on-one with Ben Alnwick, but the Bolton keeper stood firm.
Paul Heckingbottom's side dominated the opening exchanges, but Ameobi missed a chance to equalise when his driving run saw him fire narrowly wide after escaping Ronaldo Vieira.
Pontus Jansson's header on the stroke of half-time beat Alnwick but crashed against the bar, moments after Bolton defender Mark Beevers had nearly guided Eunan O'Kane's cross into his own net.
Victory gave Heckingbottom his second win as Leeds boss in nine attempts, while defeat for Bolton kept them six points clear of the drop, with Birmingham looking to close the gap when they host Ipswich on Saturday.
Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Leeds:
"We more than deserved the three points. The chances created were a positive but we should have been well in control of the game.
"We started both halves well and got the goal when on top. We defended well and Bailey only had two things to do all game.
"We had chances from set plays, chances from the counter, chances from good plays. Ben Alnwick made two world class saves but then he made two saves smothering the ball when we should have aimed straight at him, and then we let him off five or six times."
Bolton manager Phil Parkinson:
"Today was a setback. We started slowly. We always knew coming here today - in front of a big crowd against a team that could've potentially been nervous - we needed to start well.
"At 2-0 down we could've let our heads drop but we didn't. We got the goal back and we had a couple of good chances to get the equaliser.
"We've got to give our lads credit that they kept going but equally we need to analyse the start of the game and what we need to do better.
"We know we've got to get at least three more wins. That's our aim. We've got ourselves in a good position and we're confident we can achieve that."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 30Peacock-Farrell
- 15DallasBooked at 28mins
- 18JanssonBooked at 90mins
- 5Pennington
- 28Berardi
- 10AlioskiSubstituted forGrotat 83'minutes
- 25Vieira
- 14O'Kane
- 19Hernández
- 45Ekuban
- 9LasoggaSubstituted forSáizat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lonergan
- 8Anita
- 11Grot
- 21Sáiz
- 22Cibicki
- 23Phillips
- 46Pearce
Bolton
- 13Alnwick
- 14Flanagan
- 32Burke
- 5Beevers
- 3TaylorSubstituted forCloughat 89'minutes
- 17DerikBooked at 90mins
- 27KirchhoffSubstituted forWilbrahamat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Ameobi
- 6Vela
- 11BuckleySubstituted forMoraisat 66'minutes
- 9Le Fondre
Substitutes
- 2Little
- 8Karacan
- 18Wilbraham
- 22Morais
- 31Wheater
- 33Howard
- 40Clough
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 35,377
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Booking
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Aaron Wilbraham (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Aaron Wilbraham (Bolton Wanderers).
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Derik (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Caleb Ekuban (Leeds United).
Attempt saved. Caleb Ekuban (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Samuel Sáiz with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Zach Clough replaces Andrew Taylor.
Offside, Leeds United. Pablo Hernández tries a through ball, but Matthew Pennington is caught offside.
Foul by Jon Flanagan (Bolton Wanderers).
Caleb Ekuban (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.
Foul by Reece Burke (Bolton Wanderers).
Caleb Ekuban (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers).
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Jay-Roy Grot replaces Ezgjan Alioski.
Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United).
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Derik.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece Burke.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ezgjan Alioski.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Jan Kirchhoff.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jon Flanagan.
Attempt saved. Caleb Ekuban (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.
Offside, Leeds United. Pontus Jansson tries a through ball, but Ezgjan Alioski is caught offside.
Foul by Jan Kirchhoff (Bolton Wanderers).
Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas tries a through ball, but Ezgjan Alioski is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Filipe Morais replaces William Buckley.
Foul by Jan Kirchhoff (Bolton Wanderers).