Championship
Brentford1Sheff Utd1

Brentford 1-1 Sheffield United

Chris Basham
Chris Basham's goal was his first since 14 October

Brentford and Sheffield United shared the points in a game that saw both teams end with 10 men.

The visitors took the lead when Chris Basham's deflected effort beat Bees goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Chris Mepham levelled with a low shot, with Blades keeper Jamal Blackman and home midfielder Ryan Woods sent off after clashing in the aftermath.

Clayton Donaldson and Leon Clarke forced good saves from Bentley as the Blades pushed for a late winner.

The draw moved Chris Wilder's side to within a point of the top six but they will ultimately be disappointed not have taken all three after ending the game on top.

The complexion of the game totally changed in the 69th minute when Blackman and Woods were shown red cards after scuffling over the ball following Mepham's equaliser from a free-kick.

Brentford were indebted to Bentley for securing their point after he twice denied sub Donaldson in one-on-one situations.

Dean Smith's side visit Bristol City on Monday, while the Blades host promotion hopefuls Cardiff City.

Brentford manager Dean Smith:

"In the end it was a good point because we didn't deserve much. That was the poorest we've been for a long time, but you can't knock our spirit and character.

"On the ball, I thought we were very poor. Some of it might have been down to the conditions and the fact that United worked very hard and made it difficult for us.

"We didn't create many opportunities of note apart from a few snapshots and efforts from range because of our quality on the ball."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"To come to Brentford and play like this says a lot about how far we have come. I'm so proud of the performance today.

"The players are scratching their heads at how we have not won that. We have had six or seven proper chances.

"It is one of the best performances in my time here and it sets us up fantastically well.

"If the players produce that up until the end of the season then we are not going to be far off."

Line-ups

Brentford

  • 1Bentley
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 14Egan
  • 33Mepham
  • 20Clarke
  • 15WoodsBooked at 69mins
  • 7JozefzoonSubstituted forJudgeat 78'minutes
  • 8Yennaris
  • 4MacLeodSubstituted forMokotjoat 60'minutes
  • 47CanosSubstituted forWatkinsat 60'minutes
  • 9Maupay

Substitutes

  • 10McEachran
  • 11Watkins
  • 12Mokotjo
  • 17Marcondes
  • 18Judge
  • 28Daniels
  • 29Barbet

Sheff Utd

  • 27BlackmanBooked at 69mins
  • 6BashamBooked at 50mins
  • 19Stearman
  • 5O'Connell
  • 2Baldock
  • 14LeonardSubstituted forMooreat 71'minutes
  • 7LundstramSubstituted forEvansat 53'minutes
  • 4Fleck
  • 3StevensBooked at 60mins
  • 9Clarke
  • 10SharpSubstituted forDonaldsonat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 11Donaldson
  • 12Wilson
  • 20Evans
  • 24Lafferty
  • 26Holmes
  • 36Brooks
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
11,174

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Brentford 1, Sheffield United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Sheffield United 1.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

Attempt saved. Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leon Clarke.

Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack O'Connell.

Foul by Alan Judge (Brentford).

John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United).

Attempt saved. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Evans.

Attempt saved. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nico Yennaris.

Offside, Sheffield United. Leon Clarke tries a through ball, but Jack O'Connell is caught offside.

Foul by Chris Mepham (Brentford).

Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Alan Judge replaces Florian Jozefzoon.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jack O'Connell.

Attempt saved. Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Fleck with a through ball.

Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United).

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Simon Moore replaces Ryan Leonard.

Dismissal

Jamal Blackman (Sheffield United) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Dismissal

Ryan Woods (Brentford) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Goal!

Goal! Brentford 1, Sheffield United 1. Chris Mepham (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

Attempt blocked. Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Leonard (Sheffield United).

Josh Clarke (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United).

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Clayton Donaldson replaces Billy Sharp.

Foul by Josh Clarke (Brentford).

Ryan Leonard (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Kamohelo Mokotjo replaces Lewis MacLeod.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Ollie Watkins replaces Sergi Canos.

Offside, Sheffield United. Lee Evans tries a through ball, but Leon Clarke is caught offside.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff38247761322979
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa38209961372469
5Derby381614856381862
6Middlesbrough391881355381762
7Bristol City391614956441262
8Millwall3916131048371161
9Sheff Utd39187145244861
10Preston39151594941860
11Brentford391413125547855
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich38157164748-152
14Norwich391313134146-552
15QPR391211164556-1147
16Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
17Sheff Wed391014154553-844
18Hull38912175359-639
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Barnsley39713193958-1934
22Birmingham3896232857-2933
23Sunderland39613204269-2731
24Burton3979232870-4230
View full Championship table

