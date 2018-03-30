Brentford 1-1 Sheffield United

Chris Basham's goal was his first since 14 October

Brentford and Sheffield United shared the points in a game that saw both teams end with 10 men.

The visitors took the lead when Chris Basham's deflected effort beat Bees goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Chris Mepham levelled with a low shot, with Blades keeper Jamal Blackman and home midfielder Ryan Woods sent off after clashing in the aftermath.

Clayton Donaldson and Leon Clarke forced good saves from Bentley as the Blades pushed for a late winner.

The draw moved Chris Wilder's side to within a point of the top six but they will ultimately be disappointed not have taken all three after ending the game on top.

The complexion of the game totally changed in the 69th minute when Blackman and Woods were shown red cards after scuffling over the ball following Mepham's equaliser from a free-kick.

Brentford were indebted to Bentley for securing their point after he twice denied sub Donaldson in one-on-one situations.

Dean Smith's side visit Bristol City on Monday, while the Blades host promotion hopefuls Cardiff City.

Brentford manager Dean Smith:

"In the end it was a good point because we didn't deserve much. That was the poorest we've been for a long time, but you can't knock our spirit and character.

"On the ball, I thought we were very poor. Some of it might have been down to the conditions and the fact that United worked very hard and made it difficult for us.

"We didn't create many opportunities of note apart from a few snapshots and efforts from range because of our quality on the ball."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"To come to Brentford and play like this says a lot about how far we have come. I'm so proud of the performance today.

"The players are scratching their heads at how we have not won that. We have had six or seven proper chances.

"It is one of the best performances in my time here and it sets us up fantastically well.

"If the players produce that up until the end of the season then we are not going to be far off."