Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 4, Preston North End 1.
Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 Preston North End
Sheffield Wednesday eased to a comfortable win over Preston.
The hosts took the lead when Atdhe Nuhiu headed in from Jack Hunt's cross before Lucas Joao quickly doubled their advantage with a looping header over visiting keeper Declan Rudd.
Preston got back in it when Louis Moult prodded in Daniel Johnson's low cross.
The Owls wrapped up the win in injury time, with Nuhiu scoring a fine curling effort and Fernando Forestieri adding a fine free-kick.
A second successive victory moved Jos Luhukay's side 11 points clear of the bottom three.
There was little sign of what was to come in the second half after an opening 45 that saw Preston defender Ben Davies come closest to breaking the deadlock when he headed straight at Wednesday keeper Joe Wildsmith from six yards.
Forestieri's goal on his return after six months out with a knee injury capped a fine day for the home side.
They visit lowly Sunderland on Monday, while Preston, who are two points outside the play-offs, host Derby.
Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay:
"Fantastic, I'm very happy for the team, players and fans. What a game for everybody.
"We made two goals early in the half, it was a happy situation, it was fantastic to win like that today.
"The players work so hard, did extensive work for this game and they deserve the rewards."
Preston North End boss Alex Neil:
"We know that goals change games and we had three golden opportunities before our goal and we didn't take them.
"I thought individually that was some of the poorer performances I've seen since I've been here defensively which is disappointing.
"In the two promotions that I've managed to achieve previously, we've lost games at crucial periods but we got a reaction and we are going to have to do the same now."
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 28Wildsmith
- 46Venâncio
- 15Lees
- 36Pudil
- 2HuntSubstituted forPalmerat 74'minutes
- 10BannanSubstituted forForestieriat 78'minutes
- 23HutchinsonBooked at 1minsSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 45'minutes
- 32Pelupessy
- 6Fox
- 20Reach
- 17NuhiuBooked at 16mins
Substitutes
- 3Jones
- 7Rhodes
- 8Butterfield
- 16Palmer
- 18Lucas João
- 25Dawson
- 45Forestieri
Preston
- 1Rudd
- 14FisherSubstituted forHarropat 78'minutes
- 23Huntington
- 20DaviesBooked at 90mins
- 32Earl
- 4Pearson
- 12GallagherSubstituted forJohnsonat 70'minutes
- 29Barkhuizen
- 8Browne
- 37Robinson
- 24MaguireSubstituted forMoultat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Cunningham
- 5Clarke
- 10Harrop
- 11Johnson
- 21Moult
- 22Maxwell
- 39Bodin
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 26,588
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 4, Preston North End 1.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 4, Preston North End 1. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Ben Davies (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Davies (Preston North End).
Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 3, Preston North End 1. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Liam Palmer following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Alan Browne.
Attempt blocked. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Palmer with a cross.
Attempt saved. Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando Forestieri with a through ball.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.
Ben Pearson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday).
Offside, Preston North End. Josh Harrop tries a through ball, but Tom Barkhuizen is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Louis Moult (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday).
Foul by Daniel Johnson (Preston North End).
Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Morgan Fox tries a through ball, but Fernando Forestieri is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Josh Harrop replaces Darnell Fisher.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Fernando Forestieri replaces Barry Bannan because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Liam Palmer replaces Jack Hunt.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Preston North End 1. Louis Moult (Preston North End) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Daniel Johnson replaces Paul Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Louis Moult replaces Sean Maguire.
Delay in match Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Darnell Fisher with a cross.
Callum Robinson (Preston North End) hits the left post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Tom Barkhuizen.
Joshua Earl (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Delay in match Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Attempt missed. Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jack Hunt with a cross.
Foul by Joshua Earl (Preston North End).