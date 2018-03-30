Middlesbrough 1-2 Wolves

Wolves had been shown only two red cards this season before Ruben Neves and Matt Doherty's dismissals

Wolves beat Middlesbrough to restore their six-point Championship lead despite being reduced to nine men following two second-half red cards.

Helder Costa's sweetly hit volley and Ivan Cavaleiro's close-range header gave Wolves a two-goal lead.

But Boro dominated after Ruben Neves and Matt Doherty were shown second yellow cards for rash challenges.

Patrick Bamford rifled in to give his side hope, and Stewart Downing fired agonisingly wide in added time.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side, whose lead had been cut to three points by Cardiff's 3-1 win over Burton Albion earlier on Friday, had looked on course for a routine three points after a typically strong first-half showing, capped by their two goals.

And the visitors felt aggrieved shortly after the break when Costa was played through on goal, only for last man George Friend to clip his heel from behind, with no foul given.

Three minutes later, Neves was shown his second yellow card for a reckless lunge on the Boro full-back, before Doherty was sent off after clattering into Friend's head with a raised arm.

John Ruddy saved well to deny Boro's Adama Traore at the near post, and Willy Boly and Conor Coady also made crucial blocks to preserve their side's lead.

Bamford's goal gave Middlesbrough hope, but they could not force a second and the defeat kept them sixth in the table, level on points with seventh-placed Bristol City and one ahead of Millwall and Sheffield United.

There was more controversy after the final whistle, as Wolves boss Nuno did not shake Tony Pulis' hand, celebrating next to the Boro manager before running to join his players.

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis told BBC Tees:

"I thought that we didn't deserve to be 2-0 down, I thought the two goals in such a short time didn't reflect really the first half.

"I'd have jumped up in the air but I wouldn't have done it in front of the other manager, but that's up to him.

"If he wants to do that, that's fine, it's not a problem with me. He's not my mate, so it's not as though I've lost a friend."

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo told BBC WM:

"The players lost control of their emotions and I think it is the job of the referee to speak to them and calm them. My players are used to dialogue. The referee was not a dialogue person today.

"We are not an aggressive team that gets a lot of cards. What happened today requires a lot of analysis from us.

"When we had the same number of players on the pitch as Middlesbrough we showed we are a better team and they are a good side."