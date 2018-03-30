Match ends, Northampton Town 0, Charlton Athletic 4.
Northampton Town 0-4 Charlton Athletic
Tariqe Fosu scored twice as Lee Bowyer made it two wins from two games in caretaker charge of Charlton with a thumping victory at relegation-battling Northampton.
Bowyer, placed in temporary charge last week, saw Ben Reeves hand his side an early advantage before Fosu scored either side of half-time and then Josh Magennis headed in a late fourth.
The Addicks sit two points and two places outside the play-offs, while Northampton remain third from bottom.
Chartlon were ahead when Lewis Page's peach of a cross was headed in by Reeves, before Fosu strode through the middle of the pitch and found the bottom corner from 20 yards.
Nicky Ajose and Jake Forster-Caskey had further chances before the visitors went three ahead as Fosu scored his second, driving home from 25 yards.
Magennis added the gloss to Charlton's victory, heading in Reeves' cross at the back post.
Line-ups
Northampton
- 13O'Donnell
- 2MoloneyBooked at 34minsSubstituted forAriyibiat 41'minutes
- 6Taylor
- 37Turnbull
- 24Facey
- 17McWilliamsBooked at 43minsSubstituted forPereiraat 52'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 29Grimes
- 3Buchanan
- 22CrooksBooked at 88mins
- 10van VeenSubstituted forMathisat 68'minutes
- 19Long
Substitutes
- 1Cornell
- 5Barnett
- 9Mathis
- 14Hoskins
- 28Pereira
- 39Bunney
- 45Ariyibi
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 34Dijksteel
- 5Bauer
- 6PearceBooked at 71mins
- 2Page
- 17Aribo
- 19Forster-Caskey
- 27ZyroSubstituted forMagennisat 67'minutes
- 12Reeves
- 14Fosu-HenrySubstituted forKaikaiat 81'minutes
- 8AjoseSubstituted forMavididiat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Marshall
- 9Magennis
- 11Kaikai
- 13Phillips
- 15Konsa
- 16Mavididi
- 23Sarr
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 6,416
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away11
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northampton Town 0, Charlton Athletic 4.
Foul by Boris Mathis (Northampton Town).
Anfernee Dijksteel (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Hildeberto Pereira (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Hildeberto Pereira (Northampton Town).
Anfernee Dijksteel (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Matt Crooks (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Northampton Town).
Foul by Matt Grimes (Northampton Town).
Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. David Buchanan (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Northampton Town).
Sullay Kaikai (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sullay Kaikai (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Boris Mathis (Northampton Town).
Attempt missed. Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.
Attempt saved. Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Anfernee Dijksteel.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Sullay Kaikai replaces Tariqe Fosu-Henry.
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 0, Charlton Athletic 4. Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Reeves.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.
Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).
Foul by Chris Long (Northampton Town).
Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Northampton Town).
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hildeberto Pereira (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic).
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Boris Mathis replaces Kevin van Veen.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Josh Magennis replaces Michal Zyro.