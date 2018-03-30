National League
Woking2Macclesfield3

Woking 2-3 Macclesfield Town

Macclesfield extended their lead at the top of the National League to six points with a last-gasp victory in wet conditions at Woking.

Charlie Carter poked the Cards ahead after a spill from Macclesfield keeper Shwan Jalal only for Nathan Blissett to equalise, rising gazelle-like to head in a pin-point cross in the 35th minute.

The increasingly waterlogged pitched did not stop the high tempo of the game, Macclesfield confidently taking the lead through an unstoppable Tyrone Marsh volley early in the second half only for Reece Grego-Cox to pop up at the back post from a corner to level in the 84th minute.

Macclesfield manager John Askey was sent to the stands late on for dissent but his side grabbed the win in bizarre circumstances.

Marsh was already celebrating as his shot stuck in the mud in the six-yard box, but Danny Whitehead followed in to slide the ball home and spare his team-mate's blushes.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Woking

  • 1Baxter
  • 15Wynter
  • 2RamsaySubstituted forYoungat 77'minutes
  • 22Ferdinand
  • 4Jones
  • 5Staunton
  • 8IsaacSubstituted forTheophanousat 62'minutes
  • 12Carter
  • 11Charles-Cook
  • 23Cook
  • 20Grego-Cox

Substitutes

  • 9Theophanous
  • 10Banton
  • 14Saraiva
  • 18Mason
  • 21Young

Macclesfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 17Evans
  • 5Pilkington
  • 4Lowe
  • 16Hancox
  • 18Whitehead
  • 23Whitaker
  • 8MarshBooked at 52mins
  • 13Blissett

Substitutes

  • 9Wilson
  • 12Ramsbottom
  • 15Kennedy
  • 19De Girolamo
  • 20Burgess
Referee:
Alan Young

Live Text

Match ends, Woking 2, Macclesfield Town 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Woking 2, Macclesfield Town 3.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 2, Macclesfield Town 3. Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town).

Goal!

Goal! Woking 2, Macclesfield Town 2. Reece Grego-Cox (Woking).

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Matt Young replaces Louis Ramsay.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Louie Theophanous replaces Chez Isaac.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 1, Macclesfield Town 2. Tyrone Marsh (Macclesfield Town).

Booking

Tyrone Marsh (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Woking 1, Macclesfield Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Woking 1, Macclesfield Town 1.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 1, Macclesfield Town 1. Nathan Blissett (Macclesfield Town).

Goal!

Goal! Woking 1, Macclesfield Town 0. Charlie Carter (Woking).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield40239857431478
2Sutton United39219960421872
3Wrexham401717647311668
4Aldershot401814860451568
5Tranmere3919101065402567
6Boreham Wood401715853371666
7Dover4017131053351864
8Fylde4017111273512262
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3815111260471356
11Dag & Red391510145751655
12Leyton Orient401311164951-250
13Gateshead3811161151401149
14Eastleigh391116125662-649
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool401212164858-1048
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United401113164760-1346
19Woking40128204966-1744
20Barrow38914154350-741
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay39810213662-2634
23Chester40613213466-3231
24Guiseley38511223372-3926
View full National League table

Top Stories