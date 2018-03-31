Match ends, Walsall 0, Portsmouth 1.
Walsall 0-1 Portsmouth
Portsmouth moved to within two points of the play-off places with a third successive win as they beat struggling Walsall 1-0 to consign new boss Dean Keates to a second straight loss in charge.
The visitors controlled the first half and Ben Close should have done better than scuff a close-range volley straight at Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts from Gareth Evans' 12th-minute cross.
Pompey's 18-goal top scorer Brett Pitman twice glanced headers wide while Close volleyed off-target when Dion Donohue's long throw found him free inside the area.
Portsmouth continued to dominate after the break, Kal Naismith whipping a vicious effort inches wide from 20 yards and seeing another shot flash across goal and just past the post.
Walsall took until the 73rd minute to threaten as Luke Leahy's cross was met by a first-time Amadou Bakayoko volley that flew just over.
But Pompey deservedly won it six minutes later as Jamal Lowe teed-up Evans to fizz a fine strike into the bottom corner from 18 yards and condemn Walsall to a sixth defeat in their last seven.
Line-ups
Walsall
- 13Roberts
- 6DevlinBooked at 36mins
- 23Fitzwater
- 5GuthrieBooked at 76mins
- 3Leahy
- 10OztumerSubstituted forShaibuat 83'minutes
- 7Chambers
- 8CuvelierSubstituted forDobsonat 72'minutes
- 11MorrisBooked at 87mins
- 18NgoySubstituted forKouhyarat 67'minutes
- 20BakayokoBooked at 58mins
Substitutes
- 1Gillespie
- 4Dobson
- 15Kinsella
- 16Shaibu
- 17Flanagan
- 24Roberts
- 25Kouhyar
Portsmouth
- 1McGee
- 2WalkesBooked at 86mins
- 5Clarke
- 16Whatmough
- 17DonohueBooked at 43mins
- 20Thompson
- 18Lowe
- 26Evans
- 33CloseSubstituted forRonanat 77'minutes
- 22Naismith
- 8Pitman
Substitutes
- 6Burgess
- 7O'Keefe
- 9Hawkins
- 11Kennedy
- 14Ronan
- 35Bass
- 38Haunstrup
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 5,159
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 0, Portsmouth 1.
Attempt missed. Maz Kouhyar (Walsall) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Jack Whatmough.
Jon Guthrie (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth).
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Kieron Morris (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kieron Morris (Walsall).
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Anton Walkes (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Kieron Morris (Walsall).
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Justin Shaibu replaces Erhun Oztumer.
Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Connor Ronan (Portsmouth).
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 0, Portsmouth 1. Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamal Lowe.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Liam Roberts.
Attempt saved. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Connor Ronan replaces Ben Close.
Booking
Jon Guthrie (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jon Guthrie (Walsall).
Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth).
Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. George Dobson replaces Florent Cuvelier because of an injury.
Delay in match Florent Cuvelier (Walsall) because of an injury.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Gareth Evans.
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Maz Kouhyar replaces Julien Ngoy.
Attempt missed. Jack Fitzwater (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Anton Walkes (Portsmouth).
Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Brett Pitman (Portsmouth).
Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.