Match ends, England U21 2, Romania U21 1.
England U21 2-1 Romania U21
-
- From the section Football
England Under-21s earned their fifth successive victory with a friendly win against Romania in Wolverhampton.
Leicester City winger Demarai Gray, who captained the side, fired England ahead with the aid of a deflection.
Aidy Boothroyd's side doubled their lead after half-time when defender Jake Clarke-Salter marked his debut with a goal by heading in a left-wing cross.
Keeper Dean Henderson's mistake allowed Romania's Valentin Costache to narrow the gap, but England hung on to win.
Henderson, who is on loan at Shrewsbury from Manchester United, produced a fine save from an injury-time free-kick before Kyle Walker-Peters blocked another goalbound shot.
The battling win was the perfect preparation for the Young Lions as they look to strengthen their position in qualifying for the 2019 European Championship.
England are top of their six-team group at the halfway stage of the campaign with four successive wins after an opening draw with the Netherlands in September.
Boothroyd's side host Ukraine at Bramall Lane in Sheffield in their next qualifier on Tuesday.
The friendly against Romania at Molineux was staged as the Cyrille Regis International in tribute to the former England striker who died aged 59 earlier this year.
Line-ups
England U21
- 1Henderson
- 2Alexander-Arnold
- 5Tomori
- 6Clarke-Salter
- 3Walker-Peters
- 8Maitland-NilesSubstituted forOnomahat 70'minutes
- 4Ejaria
- 7DowellSubstituted forMaddisonat 84'minutes
- 11Lookman
- 10GraySubstituted forKennyat 59'minutes
- 9AbrahamSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Calvert-Lewin
- 13Burgoyne
- 14Chilwell
- 15Davies
- 16Fry
- 19Kenny
- 20Maddison
- 21Onomah
- 23Worrall
- 24R Sessegnon
Romania U21
- 1Radu
- 17ButeanSubstituted forCapusaat 86'minutes
- 5Ghita
- 4Pascanu
- 3RaduSubstituted forOlteanuat 69'minutes
- 8OaidaSubstituted forCiobanuat 45'minutes
- 16NedelcuSubstituted forDumitrescuat 86'minutes
- 14DobreSubstituted forCostacheat 62'minutes
- 10Hagi
- 7Coman
- 9IvanSubstituted forPetreat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Capusa
- 6Popa
- 11Petre
- 12Stoian
- 13Dumitrescu
- 15Iacob
- 18Rus
- 19Costache
- 20Ciobanu
- 22Olteanu
- 23Tordai
- Referee:
- Iwan Griffith
- Attendance:
- 15,314
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, England U21 2, Romania U21 1.
Foul by Ovie Ejaria (England U21).
Doru Dumitrescu (Romania U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Valentin Costache (Romania U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Romania U21. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Attempt blocked. Florinel Teodor Coman (Romania U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Florinel Teodor Coman (Romania U21) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jonjoe Kenny (England U21).
Florinel Teodor Coman (Romania U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Adrian Petre (Romania U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ianis Hagi with a cross.
Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Maddison.
Foul by Jonjoe Kenny (England U21).
Florinel Teodor Coman (Romania U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania U21. Tiberiu Capusa replaces Mihai Butean.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania U21. Doru Dumitrescu replaces Dragos Nedelcu.
James Maddison (England U21) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Josh Onomah with a through ball.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Tammy Abraham.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. James Maddison replaces Kieran Dowell.
Delay in match Ionut Radu (Romania U21) because of an injury.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Ionut Radu.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Florinel Teodor Coman (Romania U21).
Jonjoe Kenny (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dragos Nedelcu (Romania U21).
Goal!
Goal! England U21 2, Romania U21 1. Valentin Costache (Romania U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ovie Ejaria (England U21).
Ianis Hagi (Romania U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Ianis Hagi (Romania U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 2, Romania U21 0. Jake Clarke-Salter (England U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Ionut Radu.
Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Josh Onomah replaces Ainsley Maitland-Niles because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania U21. Adrian Petre replaces Andrei Ivan.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania U21. Vlad Olteanu replaces Andrei Radu.
Delay in match Ainsley Maitland-Niles (England U21) because of an injury.
Offside, Romania U21. Florinel Teodor Coman tries a through ball, but Andrei Ivan is caught offside.