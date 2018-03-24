England U21 2-1 Romania U21

Demarai Gray captained England for the first time

England Under-21s earned their fifth successive victory with a friendly win against Romania in Wolverhampton.

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray, who captained the side, fired England ahead with the aid of a deflection.

Aidy Boothroyd's side doubled their lead after half-time when defender Jake Clarke-Salter marked his debut with a goal by heading in a left-wing cross.

Keeper Dean Henderson's mistake allowed Romania's Valentin Costache to narrow the gap, but England hung on to win.

Henderson, who is on loan at Shrewsbury from Manchester United, produced a fine save from an injury-time free-kick before Kyle Walker-Peters blocked another goalbound shot.

The battling win was the perfect preparation for the Young Lions as they look to strengthen their position in qualifying for the 2019 European Championship.

England are top of their six-team group at the halfway stage of the campaign with four successive wins after an opening draw with the Netherlands in September.

Boothroyd's side host Ukraine at Bramall Lane in Sheffield in their next qualifier on Tuesday.

The friendly against Romania at Molineux was staged as the Cyrille Regis International in tribute to the former England striker who died aged 59 earlier this year.