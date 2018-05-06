Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Angharad James.
Everton Ladies v Bristol City Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Everton Ladies
- 1Levell
- 15Hinds
- 20Finnigan
- 6George
- 5Worm
- 12James
- 14Munsterman
- 8Brett
- 3Turner
- 11Kelly
- 18Sweetman-Kirk
Substitutes
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
- 21Green
- 26Bryson
- 28Hughes
Bristol City Women
- 22Baggaley
- 2Dykes
- 3Brown
- 6Kerkdijk
- 16Estcourt
- 9Daniels
- 11Hemp
- 12Allen
- 14Palmer
- 20Biesmans
- 21Turner
Substitutes
- 17Woodham
- 29Farrow
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 1, Bristol City WFC 0. Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Marthe Munsterman (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC).
Foul by Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies).
Loren Dykes (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.