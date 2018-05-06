Women's Super League 1
Everton Ladies1Bristol City Women0

Everton Ladies v Bristol City Women

Line-ups

Everton Ladies

  • 1Levell
  • 15Hinds
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6George
  • 5Worm
  • 12James
  • 14Munsterman
  • 8Brett
  • 3Turner
  • 11Kelly
  • 18Sweetman-Kirk

Substitutes

  • 7Boye-Hlorkah
  • 21Green
  • 26Bryson
  • 28Hughes

Bristol City Women

  • 22Baggaley
  • 2Dykes
  • 3Brown
  • 6Kerkdijk
  • 16Estcourt
  • 9Daniels
  • 11Hemp
  • 12Allen
  • 14Palmer
  • 20Biesmans
  • 21Turner

Substitutes

  • 17Woodham
  • 29Farrow

Live Text

Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Angharad James.

Goal!

Goal! Everton Ladies 1, Bristol City WFC 0. Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Marthe Munsterman (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC).

Foul by Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies).

Loren Dykes (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women14102242142832
2Chelsea Ladies149503592632
3Reading Women1684436171928
4Arsenal Women1584328161228
5B'ham City Ladies1582525151026
6Liverpool Ladies158162721625
7Everton Ladies154291621-514
8Sunderland Ladies1541101235-2313
9Bristol City Women153111839-3110
10Yeovil Town Ladies140212042-422
View full Women's Super League 1 table

