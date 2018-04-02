Nottingham Forest P-P Barnsley

General views of The City Ground home of Nottingham Forest
The River Trent near the City Ground has swelled following downpours in Nottingham

Nottingham Forest's Easter Monday Championship match against Barnsley has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at the City Ground.

A combination of heavy and persistent rain and the rising River Trent nearby led to the decision following a 12:00 GMT pitch inspection.

The match has been rearranged for Tuesday, 24 April (19:45 BST).

Forest slipped a place to 17th in the table after Monday's fixtures, while Barnsley remaining third from bottom.

As It Stood

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves39267671343785
2Cardiff39248762332980
3Fulham392012768412772
4Aston Villa392010961372470
5Derby391714857381965
6Middlesbrough401891356391763
7Bristol City4016141056451162
8Millwall4016141050391162
9Sheff Utd40188145345862
10Preston401515104942760
11Brentford401513125647958
12Leeds39158165254-253
13Ipswich40158174951-253
14Norwich401313144250-852
15QPR401311164957-850
16Sheff Wed401114154854-647
17Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
18Hull39913175359-640
19Reading39912184557-1239
20Bolton39912183458-2439
21Birmingham39106232957-2836
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland40613214372-2931
24Burton40710232971-4231
View full Championship table

