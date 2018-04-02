Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 4, Norwich City 1.
Queens Park Rangers 4-1 Norwich City
QPR came from 1-0 down to pick up all three points in a thriller with Norwich City, as forward Matt Smith played a vital role in three of the R's goals.
A scrappy own goal by Ryan Manning put Norwich ahead, but the home side equalised moments later through Massimo Luongo's left-footed shot.
Smith's towering header completed the turnaround, before he set up Eberechi Eze to score QPR's third.
A Jake Bidwell cross found Manning, who headed home to seal the three points.
QPR made four changes to the side who lost to Reading 1-0 on Friday, as did the Canaries, who dominated the opening stages of the match.
Winger Josh Murphy provided Norwich well with quick balls into the box but the visitors failed to impress in the final third.
It still seemed the home side were in for a tough time, but Luongo's equaliser 60 seconds after the opener turned the game on its head.
Smith, who had been directly involved in seven goals in his past six league starts for QPR at Loftus Road, was in fine form scoring one and assisting two.
QPR boss Ian Holloway said:
"I thought the lads showed terrific skill and mentality to score as early as we did. It was a fantastic goal - a couple of little one-twos.
"We've got belief and why wouldn't you have that with the skill we have on the pitch? I can see us getting stronger and stronger."
Norwich City boss Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:
"Perhaps the first half was a bit too easy, I feel like we had a good first half, we deserved to be in it.
"I feel like they didn't create any chances out of the game... they just played the long balls."
Line-ups
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 2Furlong
- 5Onuoha
- 6LynchBooked at 56mins
- 3Bidwell
- 21LuongoBooked at 41mins
- 11Scowen
- 14Manning
- 30EzeSubstituted forSmythat 89'minutes
- 7FreemanSubstituted forWszolekat 81'minutes
- 17SmithSubstituted forSyllaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Cousins
- 9Washington
- 13Ingram
- 18Robinson
- 22Wszolek
- 37Smyth
- 40Sylla
Norwich
- 1Gunn
- 2Pinto
- 6ZimmermannBooked at 80mins
- 31HanleyBooked at 77mins
- 3HusbandBooked at 41minsSubstituted forLewisat 75'minutes
- 4Reed
- 8VrancicBooked at 68mins
- 14Hoolahan
- 23Maddison
- 11Murphy
- 9Oliveira
Substitutes
- 12Watkins
- 15Klose
- 21Edwards
- 26Lewis
- 27Tettey
- 32Srbeny
- 33McGovern
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 14,053
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 4, Norwich City 1.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Massimo Luongo tries a through ball, but Idrissa Sylla is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan.
Foul by Jamal Lewis (Norwich City).
Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Grant Hanley.
Hand ball by Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Paul Smyth replaces Eberechi Eze.
Jamal Lewis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pawel Wszolek (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt saved. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison.
Attempt saved. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Vrancic.
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Pawel Wszolek replaces Luke Freeman.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 4, Norwich City 1. Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jake Bidwell with a cross.
Booking
Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City).
Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Massimo Luongo following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Idrissa Sylla replaces Matt Smith.
Booking
Grant Hanley (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Grant Hanley (Norwich City).
Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Jamal Lewis replaces James Husband.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Angus Gunn.
Foul by Harrison Reed (Norwich City).
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Norwich City. Grant Hanley tries a through ball, but James Maddison is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
Attempt blocked. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Husband.
Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Murphy.
Booking
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mario Vrancic (Norwich City).
Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Alex Smithies.
Attempt saved. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.