League One
Charlton3Rotherham1

Charlton Athletic 3-1 Rotherham United

Joe Aribo scores for Charlton
Joe Aribo's two goals were his first in more than two months

Charlton returned to the League One play-off places after a convincing victory over rivals Rotherham United.

In their third win from three under caretaker manager Lee Bowyer, they climbed to sixth place and continued to build the momentum that will be needed if their season is to end in promotion.

Fourth-placed Rotherham similarly remain in contention despite struggling as Michal Zyro's first-half finish and two goals from Joe Aribo secured Charlton's latest three points.

The visitors almost led through their first attack in the opening minute when Will Vaulks struck the crossbar from the edge of the area when Joe Newell's cut-back was deflected into his path.

After Charlton's Tariqe Fosu then fired over from a free-kick from similar range, both teams struggled to create until Zyro was gifted the 28th-minute chance from which he scored.

Under an aimless long ball and despite little pressure, Josh Emmanuel clumsily headed possession into the forward's path where, from 20 yards, Zyro controlled with his left foot before shooting with his right beyond goalkeeper Marek Rodak and into the bottom-left corner.

Charlton's second came in the 54th minute when Jake Forster-Caskey curled towards Aribo from a left-wing free-kick, and the unchallenged midfielder nodded inside the right post from in front of goal.

Victory was then put beyond doubt in the 65th minute when Aribo played a one-two with Nicky Ajose from just inside of Rotherham's half before racing clear and powerfully scoring the ninth goal of Bowyer's reign in off the crossbar.

Paul Warne's team responded 12 minutes later through Richard Wood's untidy, close-range finish from a rebound against his former team - but it proved only a consolation.

Match report supplied by Press Association

Line-ups

Charlton

  • 1AmosBooked at 90mins
  • 15Konsa
  • 5Bauer
  • 6Pearce
  • 22Dasilva
  • 17Aribo
  • 19Forster-CaskeyBooked at 45mins
  • 14Fosu-HenrySubstituted forKaikaiat 18'minutes
  • 12Reeves
  • 27ZyroBooked at 49minsSubstituted forMagennisat 83'minutes
  • 8AjoseSubstituted forMavididiat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Marshall
  • 9Magennis
  • 11Kaikai
  • 13Phillips
  • 16Mavididi
  • 23Sarr
  • 34Dijksteel

Rotherham

  • 13Rodák
  • 2Emmanuel
  • 5Ajayi
  • 6Wood
  • 18PurringtonSubstituted forLaveryat 84'minutes
  • 7FordeSubstituted forTaylorat 67'minutes
  • 8Palmer
  • 4Vaulks
  • 22Newell
  • 24Smith
  • 23Williams

Substitutes

  • 10Ball
  • 11Taylor
  • 12Price
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 25Cummings
  • 31Lavery
  • 40Wiles
Referee:
Graham Horwood
Attendance:
11,871

Match Stats

Home TeamCharltonAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Charlton Athletic 3, Rotherham United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 3, Rotherham United 1.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Marek Rodák.

Attempt saved. Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.

Booking

Ben Amos (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic).

Michael Smith (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).

Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Caolan Lavery (Rotherham United).

Foul by Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic).

Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Caolan Lavery replaces Ben Purrington.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Josh Magennis replaces Michal Zyro.

Foul by Sullay Kaikai (Charlton Athletic).

Joshua Emmanuel (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jon Taylor (Rotherham United).

Attempt blocked. Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Michal Zyro (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joshua Emmanuel (Rotherham United).

Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).

Goal!

Goal! Charlton Athletic 3, Rotherham United 1. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.

Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Newell (Rotherham United).

Attempt blocked. Michal Zyro (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Purrington (Rotherham United).

Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Stephy Mavididi replaces Nicky Ajose.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Jon Taylor replaces Anthony Forde.

Goal!

Goal! Charlton Athletic 3, Rotherham United 0. Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nicky Ajose.

Foul by Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn392410574363882
2Shrewsbury40249755332281
3Wigan38248672254780
4Rotherham402061465491666
5Peterborough4016131163491461
6Charlton391710125347661
7Portsmouth40194175148361
8Scunthorpe401515105748960
9Plymouth39179135147460
10Bristol Rovers40166185660-454
11Bradford38165174956-753
12Southend401411154959-1053
13Fleetwood40149175357-451
14Doncaster381213134745249
15Gillingham391213144347-449
16Blackpool401114154652-647
17Oxford Utd391210175561-646
18Walsall391111174758-1144
19Oldham381110175266-1443
20Wimbledon39119193750-1342
21MK Dons401012184054-1442
22Northampton411010213669-3340
23Rochdale37814153846-838
24Bury3979233259-2730
View full League One table

Top Stories