Joe Dunne: Cambridge United appoint caretaker boss as head coach

Joe Dunne has been assisted by former academy manager Mark Bonner

Cambridge United have appointed interim boss Joe Dunne as their permanent head coach on a three-year contract.

The ex-Colchester manager, 44, joined the U's as Richard Money's assistant in 2015 and also worked with Shaun Derry, who left the club in February.

Dunne was effectively given the role for the rest of the season and has lost just four of his 14 games in charge.

Cambridge are 13th in the League Two table with one match remaining this season.

"Having developed as a coach across the course of my three years with Cambridge United, I am thankful to the owner Paul Barry and board of directors for providing me with this opportunity on a permanent basis," Dunne told the club website.

"I have never enjoyed coaching a group as much as I have this one during the last two months."

Dunne will work with assistant Mark Bonner and the rest of the club's existing coaching staff, having picked up 22 points since taking the role after a draw with Lincoln on 9 February.

Cambridge director of football Graham Daniels added: "In appointing Joe the club gets the benefit of both continuity and change.

"Joe is his own man and has approached the job in his own way. At the same time he knows the club from top to bottom."