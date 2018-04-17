National League
Guiseley19:45Barrow
Venue: Nethermoor Park

Guiseley v Barrow

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield442511863461786
2Tranmere4222101073423176
3Sutton United4321101263501373
4Boreham Wood4419151059431672
5Fylde4420111381552671
6Aldershot4319141061491271
7Wrexham441718949381169
8Dover4318131257401767
9Ebbsfleet421716957461167
10Bromley4217121367501763
11Dag & Red421711146254862
12Maidenhead United421413155762-555
13Gateshead4212181257461154
14Leyton Orient421412165453154
15Halifax441315164856-854
16Eastleigh431217146168-753
17Solihull Moors431311194554-950
18Maidstone United441214184963-1450
19Hartlepool431213184961-1249
20Woking44129235273-2145
21Barrow421014184860-1244
22Torquay431010234067-2740
23Chester44713243975-3634
24Guiseley41612233575-4030
View full National League table

